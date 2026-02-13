On Monday, The Reptile Zoo is slated to close for good

A wagler’s pit viper named Ekans rests on a stick in an enclosure at the Reptile Zoo on Aug. 19, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A two-headed red eared slider named Pete and Repete rests on a rock in their enclosure at the Reptile Zoo on Aug. 19, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Isaac Peterson, owner of the Reptile Zoo, outside of his business on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Isaac Peterson, owner of the Reptile Zoo, outside of his business on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — For the lizards, snakes and crocodiles at The Reptile Zoo in Monroe, the eviction notice comes Monday.

Amid an uncertain economy, zoo owner Isaac Petersen said the roadside attraction is shutting its doors for good after three decades.

If you have a sense of déjà vu, that’s because Petersen initially announced the zoo closure in August, but an influx of visitors caused him to have a change of heart.

Instead of closing after Oct. 18 as planned, the zoo took a four-week break, and Petersen began tackling a list of updates he wanted to make. But, final cost estimates came back as more than double what he expected. He quickly burned through the around $50,000 budget, he said.

“It’s very unlikely we’re going to be able to recuperate this money,” he said. “So that’s when we decided to throw in the towel.”

The zoo reopened in November, but by January, Petersen announced the last day would be Monday on the zoo’s website. He “didn’t want to make a big hoopla out of it” after the closure announcement last year, Petersen said.

Snohomish County reptile enthusiasts won’t have to travel too far to get their reptilia fix, as Blaine Brown is taking over the zoo and transforming it into an “interactive encounter destination,” according to the new website.

While the building, now named The Monroe Wildlife Center, will still be home to some of the reptiles, Brown is adding mammals to the mix, including otters and capybaras.

The tentative opening is scheduled for mid-March.

Petersen has run the zoo since 2012 when he took over the business from his father, Scott Petersen, who started the zoo in 1996.

Scott Petersen, also known as “The Reptile Man” for his animal shows, moved the attraction to Monroe in 2006. The former car garage is comprised of two rooms, each containing dozens of enclosures, as well as several outdoor areas.

Currently, the zoo is home to 130 reptiles, including an albino alligator and a two-headed turtle, which U.S. 2 drivers can see advertised on the building’s banner.

Petersen has found new homes for about 100 of the animals, with most of the nondangerous reptiles going to private individuals within the state, he said. Others will be sent to various zoos, including the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle and the Cougar Mountain Zoo in Issaquah.

As for the headline acts, the albino alligator and two-headed turtle, they’ll be going where most stars do: California.

Thirty to 35 animals will be sent to The Reptile Zoo in California, Petersen said.

While The Reptile Zoo is coming to an end, the show must go on. That is, the reptile show.

Petersen’s dad and sister will continue to do reptile shows, a live animal presentation with about 8 to 12 reptiles from all over the world. Petersen, however, said he plans to step back from the reptile world.

For the last day, the zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with various scheduled opportunities for visitors to interact with the reptiles once more.

• 11 a.m. close encounter with a Burmese python

• 1 p.m. close encounter with a Burmese python

• 3 p.m. close encounter with a Burmese python

• 5 p.m. feeding with the big gator named Barnabus

• 5:30 p.m. close encounter with an American alligator

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan