Lakewood boys stay alive with district win

Prep basketball roundup for Monday, Feb. 16:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

2A District 1 Tournament

Lakewood 55, Squalicum 41

MOUNT VERNON — The Cougars (15-7) staved off elimination thanks to Derek Willson’s 16 points, plus 15 from Carter Langum and 10 from Caleb Greenland.

Next up for Lakewood is a game against Burlington-Edison for the right to move on to a District 1-5 crossover game.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2A District 1 Tournament

Squalicum 56, Lakewood 42

LYNDEN — The Cougars (15-9) saw their season end just two wins short of a trip to the state tournament.