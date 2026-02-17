Lakewood boys stay alive with district win
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Prep basketball roundup for Monday, Feb. 16:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
BOYS BASKETBALL
2A District 1 Tournament
Lakewood 55, Squalicum 41
MOUNT VERNON — The Cougars (15-7) staved off elimination thanks to Derek Willson’s 16 points, plus 15 from Carter Langum and 10 from Caleb Greenland.
Next up for Lakewood is a game against Burlington-Edison for the right to move on to a District 1-5 crossover game.
♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦
GIRLS BASKETBALL
2A District 1 Tournament
Squalicum 56, Lakewood 42
LYNDEN — The Cougars (15-9) saw their season end just two wins short of a trip to the state tournament.