Prep softball: Kamiak, Stanwood, Lake Stevens score blowouts

Prep softball roundup for Wednesday, April 15:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 4A

Kamiak 16, Cascade 0 (5)

MUKILTEO — Gabby Veighey and Hallie Moran combined to pitch a two-hit, five-inning shutout as Kamiak improved to (7-3 overall, 3-0 league). Kenzie Barrington (3-for-3, 2 triples, 3 runs), Mila McIntosh (3-for-3, 3 RBI, 2 runs) and Riley Karabach (3-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs) helped the Knights register 18 hits. Mia Walker hit a double for Cascade (1-11, 0-4).

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Glacier Peak 4, Arlington 1

Wesco 3A/2A North

Stanwood 11, Marysville Getchell 2

STANWOOD — Aaliyah Shafer struck out 18 batters while throwing all seven innings for the Spartans (9-0 overall, 2-0 league). Marysville Getchell dropped to (1-8, 0-3).

Wesco 3A/2A

Shorewood at Meadowdale, postponed

Archbishop Murphy 6, Edmonds-Woodway 2

EVERETT — Giselle Silva hit a three-run home run for Archbishop Murphy, and Sarah Fletcher went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run. Alyssa Hsu notched two of the Warriors’ six hits.

Non-league

Moses Lake at Jackson, canceled

Lake Stevens 10, Everett 0 (5)

EVERETT — Cora Quintel allowed two hits and no walks while striking out three during the Vikings’ five-inning shutout. Alexis Osterholtz hit a two-run home run among her three RBI and also walked and scored twice. Catcher Alaina Emme also had a strong evening, going 2-for-2 with a walk for Lake Stevens (5-1 overall). Mia Hoekendorf had one of Everett’s hits, was hit by a pitch and stole two bases as the Seagulls dropped to 5-5.

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South Whidbey at Sultan, canceled

Northwest 2B/1B

Friday Harbor 19, Darrington 2