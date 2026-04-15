Prep roundup: Shorewood baseball edges Meadowdale
Published 11:28 pm Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Prep roundup for Wednesday, April 15:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
BASEBALL
Wesco 3A/2A South
Shorewood 4, Meadowdale 3
LYNNWOOD — No. 9 hitter Finn Bachler went 2-for-3 with three RBI and leadoff hitter Lorenzo Jaramillo singled, doubled, walked and scored a run for Shorewood (12-3 overall, 9-0 league). Kealoha Kepo’o-Sebate (double, walk, two stolen and King Lee (run, RBI) each went 2-for-3 for the Mavericks (5-8, 5-4).
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Edmonds-Woodway 11, Archbishop Murphy 1
Shorecrest 11, Lynnwood 1
Non-league
Stanwood 6, Mountlake Terrace 2
STANWOOD — Stanwood baseball got an early jump on Mountlake Terrace for the win.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
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Cascade at Marysville Pilchuck, canceled
South Whidbey at Sultan, canceled
Wesco 4A
Glacier Peak 7, Kamiak 1
Jackson 14, Arlington 4
Lake Stevens 17, Mariner 0
Northwest
Lakewood 16, Mount Baker 0
Northwest 2B/1B
Friday Harbor 11, Darrington 1
♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦
GIRLS GOLF
Wesco 3A/2A South
Shorewood 238, Shorecrest 250, Archbishop Murphy (score not reported)
Medalist: Julia Kang (Shorewood) score not reported
♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦
GIRLS TENNIS
Non-league
Monroe 4, Bothell 3
Singles—Mikayla Dunham (B) def. Eva Heit 6-2, 6-2. Ashtyn Wheeler (M) def. Vivien Zhu 5-7, 6-3, 10-7. Sienna Harmon (B) def. Eliana Horner 6-0, 6-0. Madelyn Clark (M) def. Maddy Arians 6-1, 6-4. Doubles—Emersyn Hartway-Emiko Spengles (M) def. Ashlyn Hinton-Sachi Misener 6-2, 6-0. Sanjana Kanchanapolli-Karlyn Laford (B) def. Keeley Reed-Rowyn Grant 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(4). Addyson Sullivan-Allison Landrum (M) def. Janhavi Kada-Arielle McGuire 6-3, 6-0.
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Kamiak at Arlington, postponed
Lake Stevens at Mariner, postponed
North Creek at Jackson, canceled
Stanwood at Lynnwood
Shorewood at Meadowdale, postponed
Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, postponed