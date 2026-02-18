Everett boys stay alive in districts

Prep basketball roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 17:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

3A District 1 Tournament

No. 6 Everett 48, No. 7 Meadowdale 41

EVERETT — Henry Selders (14 points, six rebounds) and Michael Selders (10 points, 16 rebounds) combined for 24 points as the Seagulls (16-9 overall) kept their season alive. Noah Owens added 10 points for Everett, which will face No. 1 Edmonds-Woodway Saturday in a winner-to-state, loser-out matchup. Meadowdale’s season ended at 17-8 as Khalil Botley scored a team-high nine points.

No. 3 Snohomish 57, No. 2 Monroe 54

EDMONDS — The Panthers claimed a state berth by knocking off Monroe.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

No. 4 Shorewood 42, No. 1 Edmonds-Woodway 40

EDMONDS — The Stormrays upset E-W to claim a trip to state.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

4A District 1-2 Tournament

No. 5 Redmond 46, No. 4 Lake Stevens 37

LAKE STEVENS — Devin Freeman (11 points) and Daniel Ngezaho (10) each scored in double figures, but the Vikings (13-8) moved to the consolation portion of the bracket. Next up is a loser-out game Thursday against Woodinville.

1B District 1-2-3 Tournament

No. 2 Tulalip Heritage 90, Evergreen Lutheran 45

MARYSVILLE — Led by Davien Parks’ 22 points, six rebounds and four assists, the Hawks advanced to the Class 1B state tournament. Yari Archibald (19 points, five rebounds), Ziggy Myles-Gilford (16 points, seven rebounds, five assists), Davis Bachand (14 points) and JJ Gray (10 points, 11 rebounds, four steals) also played big roles for Tulalip Heritage, which will play in Saturday’s tournament championship game.

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GIRLS BASKETBALL

4A District 1-2 Tournament

No. 10 Redmond 68, No. 2 Lake Stevens 64

LAKE STEVENS — The Mustangs stunned Lake Stevens (18-3) on its home floor. The Vikings will face Glacier Peak at 5 p.m. Thursday at Woodville High School for a right to play in Saturday’s winner-to-state game.

No. 5 Lake Washington 71, No. 4 Glacier Peak 39

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies (16-6) fell into the consolation bracket, where they will face Lake Stevens 5 p.m. at Woodinville H.S.

1B District 1-2-3 Tournament

No. 6 Concrete 71, No. 10 Grace Academy 19