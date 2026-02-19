Fentanyl exposure scare disrupts trial at Snohomish County Courthouse

Emergency vehicles parked outside the Snohomish County Courthouse on Thursday morning in Everett. (Jenna Millikan / The Herald)

Emergency vehicles parked outside the Snohomish County Courthouse on Thursday morning in Everett. (Jenna Millikan)

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Emergency vehicles parked outside the Snohomish County Courthouse on Thursday morning in Everett. (Jenna Millikan / The Herald)

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Swipe or click to see more

EVERETT — A potential fentanyl scare briefly interrupted a trial at the Snohomish County Courthouse on Thursday.

After around an hour, Everett Fire reported no symptoms of exposure after relocating approximately 20 people from a second-floor courtroom to the fourth floor for evaluation. First responders cleared the scene just after 12:30 p.m., according to an Everett Fire Department social media post.

The suspected residue came from an evidence envelope containing a scale that was handled and opened, exposing individuals inside, according to an Everett Fire Department press release. The residue on the scale tested positive for fentanyl.

The exact quantity is unknown, and “there was no visible plume or indication of a significant airborne release.” The reason for opening the envelope is unclear, the release said.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has temporarily closed the second-floor courtroom, the release said. Snohomish County is bringing in a specialized decontamination team to clean and secure the room.

This is the second incident at the Snohomish County Courthouse within the last two weeks.

Around 3:50 p.m. Feb. 6, Everett Fire Department and bomb technicians responded to the east and west administrative buildings on the Snohomish County Campus after officials discovered a suspicious substance in a ballot box. Both buildings were evacuated out of an abundance of caution, but the courthouse building was not.

Around 1 a.m. Feb. 7, both buildings were cleared, and law enforcement determined there was no public safety concern. The substance was not a biotoxin or a chemical threat.

Correction: A previous version of this story said the courtroom was briefly closed. The courtroom remains closed.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan