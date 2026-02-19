Man dies after being struck by a train in Mukilteo

Logo for news use featuring the municipality of Mukilteo in Snohomish County, Washington. 220118

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Logo for news use featuring the municipality of Mukilteo in Snohomish County, Washington. 220118

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EVERETT — Police responded to a train versus pedestrian collision that resulted in the death of one man Thursday evening in Mukilteo.

Around 4:50 p.m., Mukilteo police and fire responded to a report of a collision involving a train and a pedestrian in the 8100 block of Naketa Beach Road, Mukilteo Police Department Spokesperson Nathan Fabia said. Upon arrival, first responders located the body of a deceased male.

Police describe the man as a white adult, according to a Mukilteo Police Department social media post. He has not been identified.

The incident is under investigation. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will work to identify the body.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan