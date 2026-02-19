One woman injured in vehicle vs. pedestrian collision in Everett

Everett police and fire respond to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Thursday in Everett. (Everett Police Department)

Swipe or click to see more

Everett police and fire respond to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Everett, Washington. (Everett Police Department)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

EVERETT — One woman was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Everett.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, Everett police and fire responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 11800 block of State Route 99, according to an Everett Police Department social media post.

First responders transported a woman in her early 30s to the hospital with serious injuries, the post said.

The Everett Police Traffic Safety Unit responded to investigate the incident, the post said.

Around 3:52 p.m., the roadway reopened after southbound State Route 99 was restricted to one lane while detectives processed the scene.

Everett police ask individuals to avoid the area and expect delays.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan