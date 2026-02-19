Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Feb. 8-14

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Feb. 8-14. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Mylee LaComb | Stanwood girls basketball

The senior guard broke the school record for made 3-pointers in a game with 10 to lead the Spartans with 30 points on Jan. 26 against Marysville Pilchuck. LaComb won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Jan. 25-31 by claiming 175 (43.66%) of the 401 votes.

This week’s nominees

Sam Lamb | Lake Stevens boys swimming

Lamb helped the Vikings win the 4A District 1 team title with wins in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races and anchored Lake’s victorious 200 freestyle relay team.

Henry Selders | Everett boys basketball

The sophomore tallied 28 points and nine rebounds in a win 3A District 1 playoff win over Lynnwood on Feb. 11.

Anna Usitalo | Shorecrest girls basketball

The junior shooting guard/small forward poured in 32 points and registered five steals in a win over Monroe on Feb. 12.

Maxwell Woodall | Marysville Pilchuck boys wrestling

The senior grappler set the Tomahawks record with 43 wins in a single season, pushing his high school career win total to 110.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.