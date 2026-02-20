Tulalip Heritage boys advance to tri-district title game

Prep basketball roundup for Thursday, Feb. 19:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

1B District 1-2-3 Tournament

No. 2 Tulalip Heritage 75, No. 3 Neah Bay 50

MARYSVILLE — The Hawks (20-5) advanced to the tri-district tournament title game with strong efforts from JJ Gray (19 points, seven steals), Davien Parks (18 points, five rebounds) and Ziggy Myles-Gilford (15 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists). Tulalip Heritage will face No. 1 Lummi Nation Saturday at the Muckleshoot Community Center at 7 p.m. Saturday before both teams head off for the 1B state tournament.

No. 7 Woodinville 71, No. 4 Lake Stevens 63

SNOHOMISH — Woodinville upset the Vikings, whose season ended with a 13-9 record. Yeki Bekele (17 points), Devin Freeman (13) and Treyson Gibb (15) all hit double figures scoring for Lake Stevens.

4A District 1-2 Tournament

No. 3 Lake Washington 60, No. 2 Glacier Peak 58

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies, already state-bound, were stunned in the semifinals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4A District 1-2 Tournament (loser out)

No. 2 Lake Stevens 54, No. 4 Glacier Peak 40

WOODINVILLE — The Vikings stayed alive and need one more win for a state berth.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

2A District 1 Tournament

Lynden 58, Archbishop Murphy 40

MOUNT VERNON — The Wildcats (18-5), who qualified for state on Feb. 14, lost for just the second time in 15 games.

Emerald Sound Tournament (loser out)

No. 5 Eastside Prep 36, No. 6 Granite Falls 25

KIRKLAND — The Tigers’ (12-10) season came to an end two wins short of state.

1B District 1-2-3 Tournament

Concrete 37, Grace Academy 21