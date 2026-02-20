Police arrest man, 23, after he allegedly assaulted a man, 42, with a knife

Logo for news use featuring the municipality of Arlington in Snohomish County, Washington. 220118

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Logo for news use featuring the municipality of Arlington in Snohomish County, Washington. 220118

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EVERETT — Police arrested a 23-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted another man with a knife Friday morning in an Arlington parking lot.

Around 9:19 a.m. Friday, Arlington police arrested the suspect following an assault in the Pilot Travel Center’s parking lot off State Route 530, according to an Arlington Police Department social media post.

The incident began as a confrontation between the suspect and the victim, a 42-year-old man, the post said. During the dispute, the suspect exited his vehicle and allegedly confronted the victim with a knife. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Arlington police and fire responded to the scene, and first responders provided aid to the victim, the post said. Officers reportedly determined the victim did not know the suspect.

While investigating at the scene, officers saw the suspect’s vehicle drive to the Arlington Motor Inn nearby, the post said.

When officers attempted to detain the suspect, he fled into a motel room, the post said. After bystanders assisted in locating the correct room, officers took the suspect into custody.

Law enforcement booked the man into the Snohomish County Jail for second-degree assault, third-degree driving while license suspended and outstanding felony warrants.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan