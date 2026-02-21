Lake Stevens, Stanwood girls survive and advance to state Saturday

Prep girls basketball roundup for Saturday, Feb. 21:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

3A District 1 Tournament

No. 3 Stanwood 46, No. 5 Mount Vernon 37

MILL CREEK — Presley Harris scored a team-high 15 points for the Spartans (19-5 overall), who earned a trip to state. Stella Berrett (13 points) and Ellalee Wortham (10) also hit double digits for Stanwood in the loser-out game.

No. 1 Snohomish 58, No. 2 Edmonds-Woodway 22

MILL CREEK — The Panthers (18-6) won the district title over the upstart Warriors (20-40 prior to both teams heading to the state tournament.

No. 4 Meadowdale 62, No. 6 Shorecrest 39

MILL CREEK — The Mavericks (14-10 overall) punched their ticket to state, eliminating Shorecrest (11-14).

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

4A District 1 Tournament

No. 2 Lake Stevens 80, No. 6 Eastlake 71

BELLEVUE — The Vikings (20-3 overall) shook off a quarterfinal loss by winning two straight games to earn a trip to the Class 4A state tournament.

1B District 1 Tournament

No. 9 Lopez Island 37, No. 10 Grace Academy 33