Snohomish County’s leading chiropractic care

The votes are in! Our Best Of 2025 winners have been officially announced, celebrating the businesses our community loves most. From local favorites to hidden gems, here are your top picks for the ‘Best Chiropractor’:

First Place: Symmetria Integrative Medical

The team at Symmetria Integrative Medical provides patient-centric, collaborative health care that surpasses the capacity of all other providers in the area. The practice is passionate about noninvasive treatments and the “three Rs”— relief, repair, and restore.

To achieve its goals, the practice works using a combination of tried and true therapy measures, and the newest and most cutting-edge technology.

Second Place: Snohomish Family Chiropractic

Third Place: Dr. Jerry Dreessen – Back to Action Chiropractic

The celebration doesn’t stop here. Visit the full list of Best Of winners and more local standouts worth cheering for.