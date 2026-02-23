County Council votes to donate historic Granite Falls Bridge

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A semi truck drives across Bridge 102 located just east of Granite Falls on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Once its replacement is complete, the historic Granite Falls Bridge will be removed and donated to live on at a new home.

As part of its replacement project, which started in 2017, the Snohomish County Council unanimously voted Wednesday to donate the Granite Falls Bridge 102.

“The County is required to market and attempt to donate the bridge to a state, locality, or responsible private entity for the purpose of maintaining Granite Falls Bridge 102 and its features that give it historic significance,” Senior Financial Consultant Debbi Mock wrote in a staff report.

The existing bridge, which crosses the South Fork Stillaguamish River outside the northeast corner of the city along Mountain Loop Highway, was built in 1934. It is considered a historic bridge subject to the requirements of the Federal Highway Administration and National Historic Preservation Act, Snohomish County Public Works project manager Nolan Anderson said in an email.

The bridge’s historic significance comes from its unique 160-foot arched truss system spanning its underside, Mock said in the staff report.

“Attempting to donate a bridge is not very common unless a bridge meets the eligibility requirements for a historic designation and federal funds are being used for replacement,” Anderson said. “The process to remove and rehome the historic structure is to be determined and will require coordination between the County contractor and transferee.”

In November 2021, the county acquired a $22.1 million federal grant to replace the bridge. The total project is expected to cost $28.7 million, with county road funds covering the difference.

Originally, the county planned to demolish the bridge. In December of 2021, members of the Granite Falls Historical Society called for the bridge’s preservation.

The 340-foot-long, 20-foot-wide bridge connects residential communities to sand and gravel quarries, logging operations, hiking, camping and other outdoor recreation. It is not wide enough for two large vehicles to pass comfortably and is showing signs of age and deterioration, yet remains structurally sound.

The new bridge’s construction is planned to begin in 2028 and continue through 2029. It will be wider and longer with room for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The existing bridge will remain open during construction.

Public Works is currently preparing documentation and a webpage to support the bridge’s transfer and preservation, Anderson said. Once published, a six-month window will open for interested parties to submit their proposals.

Those interested may also contact Snohomish County Purchasing at (425) 388-3344 or purchasing@snoco.org.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay