No injuries in second school bus collision this week

Logo for news use featuring the municipality of Snohomish in Snohomish County, Washington. 220118

EVERETT — First responders reported that there were no injuries in a van versus school bus collision on Wednesday morning in Snohomish.

Around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, police and fire crews responded to a report of a low-speed collision in the 18000 block of 103rd Street Southeast, Snohomish County Fire District No. 4 spokesperson Shawn Osborne said. The van was reportedly backing out of a driveway when it struck the bus.

The bus carried 28 students, along with one driver, Osborne said. The bus and the van’s trailer hitch have minimal damage.

This is the second school bus collision in Snohomish County this week. On Tuesday morning, a sedan versus school bus collision blocked the left lanes of northbound I-5 near Marysville for around three hours.

The Marysville School District bus was returning from dropping off students near Everett when the collision occurred between mileposts 196 and 197. There were no children on the bus.

First responders transported the driver of the sedan to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett with serious injuries. The bus driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan