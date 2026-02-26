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Snohomish County’s favorite places to refresh and recharge

Published 10:00 pm Thursday, February 26, 2026

By The Herald Staff

Photo credit: Vadara Med Spa website
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Photo credit: Vadara Med Spa website

Photo credit: Vadara Med Spa website
Photo credit: Vadara Med Spa website

The votes are in! Our Best Of winners have been officially announced, celebrating the businesses our community loves most. From local favorites to hidden gems, here are your top picks for the ‘Best Spa/Massage’:

First Place: VADARA Med Spa

Founded in 2021, Vadara Med Spa has been a trusted destination for aesthetics and wellness in Mill Creek, WA.

They believe that true beauty begins with balance, respect, and authenticity. Every treatment they offer is thoughtfully tailored to align with your individual goals, desires, and natural features—never one-size-fits-all.

Second Place: Relax Mind And Body Massage

The celebration doesn’t stop here. Visit the full list of Best Of winners and more local standouts worth cheering for.

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