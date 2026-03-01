County to host transition resource fair in Lynnwood

EVERETT — The county human services department will host its 26th Annual Transition Resource Fair in Lynnwood, the county announced in a press release Thursday.

The fair is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. March 10 at the Lynnwood Event Center and is free to attend. The county encourages individuals ages 12 and older with developmental disabilities to attend, as well as their families, caregivers, teachers, employers and other interested community members.

Community agencies and service providers will offer information on employment and career planning, assistive technology and transportation resources, guardianship alternatives, community connections, benefits and financial planning, and other services.

The fair will also feature free workshops on various topics, including life after high school, wills, special needs trusts and Achieving a Better Life Experience accounts, guardianship and alternatives, and social security benefits.

Attendees can request interpreters or accommodations in advance by contacting ddinfo@snoco.org.

“The Transition Resource Fair celebrates the strengths and potential of individuals with developmental disabilities,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said in the release. “This event connects people with meaningful resources and support. I hope it helps people who attend to build confidence, connect to careers, and have stronger community engagement.”

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.