Washington State Patrol marks the 2nd anniversary of the death of Christopher Gadd

Two troopers place a photo of slain Washington State Patrol trooper Chris Gadd outside district headquarters about 12 hours after Gadd was struck and killed in a crash on southbound I-5 on March 2 in Marysville. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

EVERETT — On the two-year anniversary of his death, the Washington State Patrol honored former Trooper Christopher Gadd on social media Monday.

Around 3 a.m. March 2, 2024, Gadd parked on the southbound shoulder of I-5 near Marysville while on patrol. Raul Benitez Santana, 34, returning from a bar in Mount Vernon, merged his black SUV into the shoulder, slamming into Gadd’s patrol vehicle. The impact killed Gadd nearly instantly.

Gadd was 27 years old at the time of his death.

Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Karen Moore sentenced Benitez Santana to 125 months for vehicular homicide and 14 months for vehicular assault. Upon release, he will serve 18 months of community custody.

Gadd had served two and a half years with the Washington State Patrol, the post said.

Gadd’s wife, Cammryn, resides in Snohomish County with their 4-year-old daughter, Kaelyn, the post said. His father, fellow trooper David Gadd, and mother, Gillian Gadd, reside in King County. His sister, Jacqueline, serves as a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In the two years since his death, the Washington State Patrol has honored Gadd in various ways for his service.

The Top Academic Award received by Gadd when he was in the 116th Trooper Basic Training Class is now known as the Trooper Chris Gadd Top Academic Award, the post said. The award recognizes the efforts of the cadet with the highest grade-point average compiled in the more than 30 exams needed to graduate.

“By naming the academy’s highest academic honor after him, the Washington State Patrol ensures that each graduating class is reminded of the standards he exemplified — integrity, discipline, and a relentless pursuit of knowledge in service to others,” the post said.

On Dec. 5, 2025, a plaque honoring Gadd was added to the memorial wall at the Helen Sommers Building in Olympia, the post said.

On May 2, 2025, the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee posthumously awarded Gadd the Medal of Honor, honoring Gadd’s “courage, dedication, and selfless service,” the post said. The same month, the Gadd family attended Police Week in Washington, D.C., where his name was added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial and read during the Annual Candlelight Vigil.

In an effort to curb drunk driving, each September, law enforcement officers perform an emphasis patrol in honor of Gadd. The One More Stop emphasis patrol begins each year on or near Sept. 27 in recognition of Gadd’s 927 badge number and focuses on drunk driving, aggressive driving, speed and any behaviors consistent with drunk drivers.

During a just over 60-hour period, law enforcement contacted 5,330 motorists across Washington in the span of one weekend during the 2025 emphasis patrol.

Of the 5,330 motorists contacted by state, county and municipal law enforcement officers in Washington, 46% were issued citations for infractions and 54% were issued a warning, according to a press release. Additionally, 109 individuals were booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, and 144 were booked on suspicion of other offenses or warrants.

