Archbishop Murphy girls basketball blows out Port Angeles
Published 7:23 pm Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Here are the results and upcoming schedule for local teams in all classifications of the state basketball tournaments.
Wednesday
Class 2A
No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 53, No. 12 Port Angeles 29
YAKIMA — The Wildcats (19-6) jumped out to a 20-4 lead and eased into the quarterfinals at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Brooke Blachly led the way with 19 points and five rebounds, while Ashley Fletcher added 15 points and six boards.
Class 4A
No. 10 Lake Stevens 44, No. 7 Bothell 48
TACOMA — Lake Stevens got a breakthrough win at the Tacoma Dome.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
Class 3A
No. 7 Evergreen 53, No. 15 Meadowdale 37
TACOMA — Late turnovers doomed the Mavericks, whose season came to an end.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
No. 9 Stanwood 62, No. 8 Edmonds-Woodway 47
TACOMA — Stanwood pulled away late to bring a halt to the Warriors’ rebound season.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
— — — — — —
Thursday
Class 4A
No. 10 Lake Stevens vs. No. 1 Davis, 10:30 a.m.
Class 3A
No. 2 Snohomish vs. No. 9 Stanwood, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
No. 5 Archbishop Murphy vs. No. 3 Prosser, 12:15 p.m.
Class 1A
No. 1 King’s vs. No. 7 Seton Catholic, 5:30 p.m.