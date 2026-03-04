Archbishop Murphy girls basketball blows out Port Angeles

Archbishop Murphy senior Brooke Blachly utilizes a screen from junior Ashley Fletcher (10) to drive into the lane during the Wildcats’ 76-18 win against the Seahawks in the District 1 2A quarterfinals at Archbishop Murphy High School on Feb. 12. (Joe Pohoryles/The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Archbishop Murphy senior Brooke Blachly utilizes a screen from junior Ashley Fletcher (10) to drive into the lane during the Wildcats’ 76-18 win against the Seahawks in the District 1 2A quarterfinals at Archbishop Murphy High School on Feb. 12, 2026. (Joe Pohoryles/The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Here are the results and upcoming schedule for local teams in all classifications of the state basketball tournaments.

Wednesday

Class 2A

No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 53, No. 12 Port Angeles 29

YAKIMA — The Wildcats (19-6) jumped out to a 20-4 lead and eased into the quarterfinals at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Brooke Blachly led the way with 19 points and five rebounds, while Ashley Fletcher added 15 points and six boards.

Class 4A

No. 10 Lake Stevens 44, No. 7 Bothell 48

TACOMA — Lake Stevens got a breakthrough win at the Tacoma Dome.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Class 3A

No. 7 Evergreen 53, No. 15 Meadowdale 37

TACOMA — Late turnovers doomed the Mavericks, whose season came to an end.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

No. 9 Stanwood 62, No. 8 Edmonds-Woodway 47

TACOMA — Stanwood pulled away late to bring a halt to the Warriors’ rebound season.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

— — — — — —

Thursday

Class 4A

No. 10 Lake Stevens vs. No. 1 Davis, 10:30 a.m.

Class 3A

No. 2 Snohomish vs. No. 9 Stanwood, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

No. 5 Archbishop Murphy vs. No. 3 Prosser, 12:15 p.m.

Class 1A

No. 1 King’s vs. No. 7 Seton Catholic, 5:30 p.m.