Site Logo

Shorewood boys basketball’s magical run comes to an end

Published 6:52 pm Wednesday, March 4, 2026

By Aaron Coe

Shorewood’s Jaden Marlow tries to pass the ball as he falls during the 3A state opening round loser-out game against Monroe on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 in Bothell, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
1/2

Shorewood’s Jaden Marlow tries to pass the ball as he falls during the 3A state opening round loser-out game against Monroe on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 in Bothell, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Shorewood’s Jaden Marlow tries to pass the ball as he falls during the 3A state opening round loser-out game against Monroe on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 in Bothell, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Shorewood’s Jaden Marlow tries to pass the ball as he falls during the 3A state opening round loser-out game against Monroe on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 in Bothell, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Here are the results and upcoming schedule for local teams in all classifications of the state boys basketball tournaments.

Wednesday

Class 3A

No. 2 O’Dea 72, No. 10 Shorewood 62.

TACOMA — Despite 20 points from Tyler Marlow, the Stormays strong season came to an end at 19-8 overall. Jaden Marlow (12 points) and Thomas Moles (11) also scored double-figure points for Shorewood, which reached the Tacoma Dome for the first time in 40 years. Brian Webster led O’Dea with 29 points.

No. 11 Edmonds-Woodway 49, No. 6 Prairie 46

TACOMA — The Warriors held on and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Class 4A

No. 4 Glacier Peak 57, No. 13 Woodinville 38

TACOMA — The Grizzlies took care of business to reach the quarterfinals.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

— — — — — —

Thursday

Class 4A

No. 4 Glacier Peak vs. No. 3. Lake Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Class 3A

No. 11 Edmonds-Woodway vs. No. 5 Bellarmine Prep, 9 a.m.

Class 1A

No. 6 King’s vs. No. 4 Bear Creek School, 12:15 p.m.

Class 1B

No. 3 Tulalip Heritage vs. No. 5 Moses Lake Christian, 12:15 p.m.

You Might Like