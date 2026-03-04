Shorewood boys basketball’s magical run comes to an end
Published 6:52 pm Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Here are the results and upcoming schedule for local teams in all classifications of the state boys basketball tournaments.
Wednesday
Class 3A
No. 2 O’Dea 72, No. 10 Shorewood 62.
TACOMA — Despite 20 points from Tyler Marlow, the Stormays strong season came to an end at 19-8 overall. Jaden Marlow (12 points) and Thomas Moles (11) also scored double-figure points for Shorewood, which reached the Tacoma Dome for the first time in 40 years. Brian Webster led O’Dea with 29 points.
No. 11 Edmonds-Woodway 49, No. 6 Prairie 46
TACOMA — The Warriors held on and advanced to the quarterfinals.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
Class 4A
No. 4 Glacier Peak 57, No. 13 Woodinville 38
TACOMA — The Grizzlies took care of business to reach the quarterfinals.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
— — — — — —
Thursday
Class 4A
No. 4 Glacier Peak vs. No. 3. Lake Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Class 3A
No. 11 Edmonds-Woodway vs. No. 5 Bellarmine Prep, 9 a.m.
Class 1A
No. 6 King’s vs. No. 4 Bear Creek School, 12:15 p.m.
Class 1B
No. 3 Tulalip Heritage vs. No. 5 Moses Lake Christian, 12:15 p.m.