Snohomish County’s top three go-to spots for Asian flavors

The votes are in! Our Best Of 2025 winners have been officially announced, celebrating the businesses our community loves most. From local favorites to hidden gems, here are your top picks for the ‘Best Asian Cuisine’:

First Place: Terracotta Red

They are truly excited to be a part of downtown Everett’s dining scene. Their goal is to not only thrive as a distinguished neighborhood restaurant but also as a destination for surrounding communities with food, family, and celebration as their driving force.

Their cooking style centers on traditional Asian dishes created with ”fresh ingredients from local farmers and suppliers”. They pride themselves on creating distinctive dishes utilizing multiple layers of cooking techniques and flavors. They call it ”Modern Asian Cooking”.

Second Place: Kazoku

Third Place: Thai on Main Street

