King’s girls basketball advances to Class 1A semifinals

The King’s bench reacts to a score during the 2A state opening round game against Lakeside on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 in Bothell, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Here are the results and upcoming schedule for local teams in all classifications of the state basketball tournaments.

Thursday

Class 1A

No. 1 King’s 54, No. 7 Seton Catholic 36

YAKIMA — Kaleo Anderson, the reigning Herald All-Area Player of the Year, dominated once again with 25 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and five steals to lead the Knights (22-4) to the semifinals. Kaitlin Cramer added 15 points for King’s, which will face No. 5 Royal 7 p.m. Friday.

King’s fell behind 17-8 after a quarter before outscoring the Cougars 20-5 in the second quarter. The Knights dominated the final three quarters 46-19. King’s outrebounded Seton Catholic 34-22 and held the Cougars to 36% shooting.

Class 4A

No. 1 Davis 76, No. 10 Lake Stevens 56

TACOMA — The Vikings fell in a quarterfinal.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Class 3A

No. 2 Snohomish 41, No. 9 Stanwood 36 (OT)

TACOMA — Sienna Capelli’s 30 leads the Panthers to the semifinals.

Class 2A

No. 3 Prosser 78, No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 41

— — — — — —

Friday

Class 4A

No. 10 Lake Stevens vs. No. 5 Gonzaga Prep, 9 a.m. (winner to 4th/6th game)

Class 3A

No. 1 Snohomish vs. No. 6 Eastside Catholic, 9 p.m (winner to championship game)

No. 9 Stanwood vs. No. 12 White River, 2 p.m. (winner to 4th/6th game)

Class 2A

No. 5 Archbishop Murphy vs. No. 5 Selah, 10:30 a.m. (winner to 4th/6th game)

Class 1A

No. 1 King’s vs. No. 5 Royal, 7 p.m. (winner to championship game)

— — — — — —

Wednesday

Class 4A

No. 10 Lake Stevens 55, No. 7 Bothell 48

Class 3A

No. 7 Evergreen 53, No. 15 Meadowdale 37

No. 9 Stanwood 62, No. 8 Edmonds-Woodway 47

Class 2A

No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 53, No. 12 Port Angeles 29