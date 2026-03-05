King’s girls basketball advances to Class 1A semifinals
Published 8:40 pm Thursday, March 5, 2026
Here are the results and upcoming schedule for local teams in all classifications of the state basketball tournaments.
Thursday
Class 1A
No. 1 King’s 54, No. 7 Seton Catholic 36
YAKIMA — Kaleo Anderson, the reigning Herald All-Area Player of the Year, dominated once again with 25 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and five steals to lead the Knights (22-4) to the semifinals. Kaitlin Cramer added 15 points for King’s, which will face No. 5 Royal 7 p.m. Friday.
King’s fell behind 17-8 after a quarter before outscoring the Cougars 20-5 in the second quarter. The Knights dominated the final three quarters 46-19. King’s outrebounded Seton Catholic 34-22 and held the Cougars to 36% shooting.
Class 4A
No. 1 Davis 76, No. 10 Lake Stevens 56
TACOMA — The Vikings fell in a quarterfinal.
Class 3A
No. 2 Snohomish 41, No. 9 Stanwood 36 (OT)
TACOMA — Sienna Capelli’s 30 leads the Panthers to the semifinals.
Class 2A
No. 3 Prosser 78, No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 41
Friday
Class 4A
No. 10 Lake Stevens vs. No. 5 Gonzaga Prep, 9 a.m. (winner to 4th/6th game)
Class 3A
No. 1 Snohomish vs. No. 6 Eastside Catholic, 9 p.m (winner to championship game)
No. 9 Stanwood vs. No. 12 White River, 2 p.m. (winner to 4th/6th game)
Class 2A
No. 5 Archbishop Murphy vs. No. 5 Selah, 10:30 a.m. (winner to 4th/6th game)
Class 1A
No. 1 King’s vs. No. 5 Royal, 7 p.m. (winner to championship game)
Wednesday
Class 4A
No. 10 Lake Stevens 55, No. 7 Bothell 48
Class 3A
No. 7 Evergreen 53, No. 15 Meadowdale 37
No. 9 Stanwood 62, No. 8 Edmonds-Woodway 47
Class 2A
No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 53, No. 12 Port Angeles 29