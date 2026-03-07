Everett utilities to switch to monthly meter readings

EVERETT — Everett residents may see higher-than-usual utility bills over the next three months as the city shifts to monthly meter readings instead of reading meters every other month.

The city is not charging extra for utility services during this time. Rather, the bills may be higher as the city will charge for 40 days of service rather than 30 as a way to spread out the cost impact of the transition until it reaches the permanent monthly schedule in about 90 days’ time.

“During these ‘bridge’ cycles, you might see higher than usual bills,” the city wrote in a notification on its website. “This doesn’t mean we’re charging you more for your water; the bill may be higher simply because it includes more days of service.”

Currently, utility bills reflect services residents received about two months prior. For example, bills in November would cover services used in September, the city wrote in a letter to residents. After the change to monthly meter readings, utility bills would reflect the prior month’s consumption.

The city said the change would help residents by allowing them to monitor changes in their water usage, spotting possible leaks sooner than the previous monitoring cycles would allow.

More info: everettwa.gov/ub.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.