Lake Stevens museum construction is underway

EVERETT — Construction on the new Lake Stevens Historical Museum is underway, and the Lake Stevens Historical Society is calling for donations to support future exhibits, a press release said.

The original museum was demolished in 2021 as part of the city’s North Cove Park and downtown expansion. Now the city is building a complex, known as Mill Spur Yard, which will provide museum space and two commercial suites.

Construction is funded by a grant from the Washington State Historical Society and city resources. The total cost is over $4 million, Community Development Director Russell Wright said in an email.

The Lake Stevens Historical Society is responsible for the interior and called for donations on Facebook to fund new exhibits in February.

“We are asking those who love our local history for help in raising the funds,” the post said. “We’d love for you to be part of preserving those stories which are unique to our community.”

For more information, or to make a contribution, visit bit.ly/4uiHmWx.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay