Letter: Trump should enlist ICE in war with Iran

OK, our ‘Peace-king” has started a war with Iran. We will more than likely lose some our sons and daughters before it’s over with.

How about we send all those brave, masked tough guys from ICE over there? Let’s see just how tough these people really want to be.

Trump-the-king and all his billionaire buddies can afford to pay for Trump’s mercenary army. They can afford to rent our military facilities to ship all these masked heroes over to the Middle East to replace our military personnel.

Don Harleman

Arlington