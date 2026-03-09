Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for March 1-7

The Athlete of the Week nominees for March 1-7. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Sienna Capelli | Snohomish girls basketball

The senior guard/forward, who also had a strong state tournament last week, hit a pair of late jump shots and made seven of eight free throws to close out Evergreen (Vancouver) in a Feb. 28 Class 3A state playoff game. Capelli finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Capelli won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Feb. 22-28 by claiming 279 (66.43%) of the 420 votes.

This week’s nominees

Kaleo Anderson | King’s girls basketball

The junior guard led the Knights to second place in the Class 1A state tournament, averaging 19.3 points, 13 rebounds and three assists in three games.

DJ Karl | Edmonds-Woodway boys basketball

The senior guard led the Warriors in three of four games last week as E-W finished sixth in the Class 3A state tournament. Karl averaged 15 points and 3.5 rebounds at the Tacoma Dome.

Reed Nagle | Glacier Peak boys basketball

The senior guard scored in double figures in each of the Grizzlies four games at state last week, averaging 15 points, 6.5 assists and five rebounds per game as GP finished sixth in the Class 4A state tournament.

Davien Parks | Tulalip Heritage boys basketball

Parks averaged 22.3 points, eight rebounds and three steals as the Hawks finished second in the Class 1B state tournament.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.