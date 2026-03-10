Driver arrested in 2024 collision that killed three

Police believe a driver fled a traffic stop and crashed into five people Nov. 9, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Photo provided by the Everett Police Department)

EVERETT — Officials arrested on Monday an 18-year-old male connected to a 2024 collision that killed three people and injured two in Everett.

Around 12:40 a.m. Nov. 9, 2024, Everett police responded to a collision in the 11700 block of Airport Road where five individuals were reportedly struck by a vehicle that had veered off the roadway, according to an Everett Police Department press release. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies were already on scene.

Before the collision, a Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull a driver over for a traffic violation. The driver fled. The deputy reportedly didn’t pursue.

After running a red light, the vehicle lost control, crashing into a group of people gathered on the north side of 7-11, the release said. After the vehicle came to rest, witnesses saw multiple people fleeing the vehicle.

Three died at the scene: Heather Sullivan, Jonathan Anderson and a male in his early 30s. First responders transported two additional victims, Micaela Perry and a female in her late 20s, to the hospital in critical condition.

Initially, law enforcement detained multiple individuals, but they were not cooperative, and the driver was not immediately determined, the release said.

Investigators later determined the suspect driver, who was a juvenile at the time of the incident, fled to California, the release said.

On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force located the 18-year-old suspect driver in Los Angeles and took him into custody, the release said.

While arrangements are being made to return him to Snohomish County, the suspect is being held in California. Law enforcement will book him into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular assault, and one count of hit and run (death).

