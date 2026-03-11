Soul Asylum, a Sherlock Holmes mystery, The Sacred in Motion and more

Send calendar submissions for print and online to features@heraldnet.com. To ensure your item is seen by an editor, be sure to put “Calendar” in the subject.

MUSIC

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• March 21, Morgan James, 7:30 p.m.

• March 27, The National Dance Company of Ireland, 7:30 p.m.

APEX Art & Culture Center: APEX’s Kings Hall, 1611 Everett Ave., Everett. For more information visit apexeverett.com.

• March 25, Keep Flying with special guests Less Than Three and Grimlock, 7 p.m.

• March 27, The Purple Xperience, 8 p.m.

• April 3, The Lowtimers with special guest Devin Champlin, 8 p.m.

• April 4, Coda – A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, 8 p.m.

• April 25, Cytrus, 8 p.m.

• May 2, Antwane Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

• Washington Blues Society presents Blue Monday with the Blues Ambassadors, Mondays at El Sid, 7-9 p.m.

• EMI Presents: Open Mic Night, Wednesdays at El Sid, 7-10 p.m. Every Wednesday, we’re opening up the El Sid stage to local musicians, songwriters, poets, and performers of all kinds. Whether you’re testing new material, playing for the first time, or just there to listen – this night is about community, creativity and showing up.

• Latin Night Social: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays at El Sid. Get ready for a night of nonstop music, dancing, and vibrant energy! Passion Vibes Latin Events brings you an unforgettable Salsa, Bachata, and Latin Mix Party featuring top DJs, irresistible rhythms, and a welcoming atmosphere for dancers of all levels. Come solo or with friends—hit the floor, feel the music and let the night take over!

Tulalip Resort Casino: Tulalip Resort Casino’s Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. For more information visit everythingtulalip.com/entertainment/orca-ballroom.

• March 14, Soul Asylum, 8 p.m.

• April 11, Ice-T with DJ Evil E, 8 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• March 13, Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy and the Celtic All-Stars, 7:30 p.m.

• March 19, Ladies of Laughter, 7:30 p.m.

• March 21, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies & Davina and the Vagabonds, 7:30 p.m.

• March 28, Impro Theatre’s Jane Austen Unscripted, 7:30 p.m.

• March 29, Matthew Morrison, 7:30 p.m.

Everett Civic Music: 2415 Colby, Everett, everettcivicmusic.com

Over 90 years of sponsoring live music for the community. Three upcoming events for a prorated season membership for $45, available at the door or online at everettcivicmusic.com. All concerts start at 2 p.m. at the Everett Civic Auditorium 2415 Colby. Doors open at 1 p.m.

• Mar 14, The Brothers Doobie – 6 Piece Classic Rock Band

• April 18, A tribute to James Taylor – How Sweet it is: Steve Leslie Sings

• May 2, Lauren Jelencovich in concert – Soprano with Piano

Marysville Opera House: 1225 3rd St., Marysville www.marysvillewa.gov/OperaHouse

• March 17, An Irish Celebration with Ockham’s Razor, 7 p.m. With deep Celtic roots and a fearless fusion of rock, bluegrass, gypsy, classical, pop and punk, this young and electrifying ensemble delivers a genre-defying experience that ignites every crowd they meet. $20; registration required.

Everett Philharmonic: Tickets and info at www.EverettPhil.org or (425) 585-8975.

• March 29, Everett Philharmonic Salute to Broadway (Fundraising Gala), 5-8:30 p.m. at Rosehill Community Center, 304 Lincoln Ave., Mukilteo. Come and join Dr. Paul-Elliott Cobbs and the EPO to support Everett Philharmonic Orchestra! Food, fun, great auction items and a chance to support symphonic music in our community. Visit www.everettphil.org to order tickets or if you would like to donate.

The Port Gardner Bay Music Society of Everett: will present the fifth concert of their 40th Anniversary, the Ch’uqui string & Piano Ensemble at 7 p.m. March 28 at the Everett First Presbyterian Church – 2936 Rockefeller Ave., featuring Quintet #3 for Strings and Piano by Brahms and Quintet in f minor by Hwaen Ch’uqi. Admission by suggested donation at the door or donate as you wish. For more concert information visit http://www.portgardnermusic.org.

Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett

• March 29, Home in the Highlands: The Everett Chorale, together with our sister organization, the Snohomish County Youth Chorus, and accompanied by the Everett Chorale Celtic Players, proudly presents the second concert of our 60th anniversary season, “Home in the Highlands,” 3-5:15 p.m. at the Everett Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25 each or $20 for seniors, active military, or children ages 11 & under.

Wagner Performing Arts Center, 639 W. Main St., Monroe

The Monroe Community Band Presents “American Visions,” capturing the beauty and grandeur of our great country. We invite you to join us for an evening of musical majesty. This is a family-friendly concert. Admission is free.

STAGE, THEATER AND DANCE

Village Theatre: The 2024-25 season continues with one musical. All shows will be staged by the professional theater company at the Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett.

For more information visit villagetheatre.org.

• Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” Get your deerstalker cap on—the play’s afoot! From multi-award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig (Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood) comes a fast-paced adventure about everyone’s favorite detective solving his most notorious case. The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their killer, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must crack the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” before a family curse dooms its newest heir, Feb. 28 to March 22. Watch as our intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than 40 characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be.

Tickets start at $47 for every show. The estimated run time for this production is 2 hours (including intermission). Official run time will be determined the week of show’s opening.

Edmonds Driftwood Players: The volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre’s 2025-26 season consists of four productions at the Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org.

• “The Outsider,” a timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy, Feb. 27-March 22.

The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College: Mukilteo Hall, 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

Ballyhoo Theatre Mainstage and Edmonds College present Seussical TYA (Theatre for Youth Audiences), Feb. 20 to March 8, 2026.

Tony-winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo. The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing Whos, including Jojo, who has too many “thinks.” Horton faces a double challenge – not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left to his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces many obstacles, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, chosen family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

At Ballyhoo one of our missions is to make live theatre accessible to families who might not otherwise have the chance to attend.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for this time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger lighter. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case they decide to strike again.

The Red Curtain Arts Center, 9315 State Ave., Suite J, Marysville

Evergreen Middle School Drama

The Evergreen Middle School Drama Club presents “The One-Act Play Disaster” by Don Zolidis with shows at 6 p.m. March 27, and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. March 28. Tickets are $10 each.

Cedarcrest Middle School Drama

The Cedarcrest Middle School Drama Club presents “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” with show times at 7 p.m. March 26 and 27, and shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 28. Show tickets are $10 at the door.

VISUAL ARTS

Schack Art Center: 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett

Water ways: Healing the circle of water and life; March 26 to May 16. Water Ways explores the vital role of water in our world and the impact of climate change on watersheds both locally and globally. The exhibition highlights the beauty and interconnectedness of Earth’s water systems, the science behind them, and the effects of environmental change on all forms of life—human, animal, and plant. Through creative expression, it also showcases solutions and actions being undertaken by communities, scientists, and individuals. Engaging for students and visitors of all ages, Water Ways inspires understanding, reflection, and hope for the future of our planet.

Lynnwood Event Center: 3711 196th St. SE, Lynnwood

The District at the Lynnwood Event Center is pleased to present Flight Patterns: The Art and Motion of Winged Life, a juried art exhibition exploring the elegance, energy and symbolism of winged life in motion. As part of The District’s ongoing commitment to supporting arts, culture and community connection in Lynnwood, the exhibition opens Jan. 14 and features more than 45 carefully selected works by 27 regional artists, offering a rich and diverse interpretation of flight through multiple artistic lenses.

“The True Butterfly Effect,” a highlight of the exhibition will take place during the Spring Meet the Artists Reception from 6-8 p.m. April 14. During the reception, artist Alexandra Nason will create a live installation of modular aluminum butterflies. Community members will be invited to decorate individual butterfly pieces, which Nason will assemble into an evolving installation throughout the evening, transforming audience participation into a shared work of art.

Flight Patterns: The Art and Motion of Winged Life will be on view from January 14 through June 22, 2026. The exhibit is open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with additional evening and weekend viewing available when the building is open for public events. Visitors are encouraged to call 425-778-7155 in advance to confirm exhibit availability before arriving.

Participating artists include Alexandra Nason, Amber Chiozza, Andy Ross, Ann Crow, Barbara Forrest, Christopher James (SIEGE), David Demarest, David Jacobs, Dylan Sanidad, Ernie Yip, Glenda Cooper, Graham Schodda, Hannah Zizza, Ilse Kluge, Jessie Hazleton, Johanna Porter, Julia Oliver-Clifner, Juliana Brandon, Julie Sevilla Drake, Kelly Liedtke, Kevin Holmes, Peggy Shashy, Rebekah Core, Sam Chapman, Shannon Danks, Shannon Tipple-Leen and Sue Coccia.

For more information about this exhibit or upcoming arts programming, please contact the Lynnwood Event Center at 425-778-7155.

Center Gallery at Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation is pleased to present The Sacred in Motion, an interdisciplinary exhibition that brings together choreographer Alberto Gaspar, photographer Kimberly Person, and the professional dancers of Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT). On view January through March 2026, the exhibition offers an immersive gallery experience that celebrates the intersection of movement, emotion, and visual storytelling.

The Sacred in Motion features photographic selections from three of Gaspar’s original works created for OBT—Capriccio del Cuore, 1 in 10²,685,000, and Transfigurations—each reimagined through Person’s intuitive and intimate lens. Her photographs capture dance beyond the stage, preserving the fleeting yet powerful moments that often go unseen: a breath held between transitions, the vulnerability of a fall, and the tension and release that animate the dancers’ bodies. The result is a body of work that reveals both the physical rigor of dance and the emotional and inner worlds that drive it.

Gaspar, a Mexico City–born choreographer with more than two decades of international experience, is known for his emotionally driven, architecturally rich contemporary works. His long-standing collaboration with Olympic Ballet Theatre reflects a shared commitment to community-based artistry and spiritual inquiry through movement. Person’s sensitive photographic approach elevates these qualities into visual compositions that feel alive with motion, presence, and meaning.

Founded in 1981, Olympic Ballet Theatre is one of the Pacific Northwest’s most respected ballet institutions, nurturing dancers across a wide range of ages and stages while presenting a dynamic mix of classical and contemporary repertory. Their participation in The Sacred in Motion aligns with the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting artistic excellence, education, and innovative collaborations that connect artists and audiences in meaningful ways.

The exhibition will be presented 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (closed Sundays). The Center Gallery is operated year-round by the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation. The gallery provides a vibrant venue for artists to share their work and for the community to experience, learn from, and be inspired by the arts. For more information, visit https://www.edmondsartsfestival.com/center-gallery.

Russell Day Gallery — Everett Community College, 1001 N. Broadway, Everett

The Russell Day Gallery presents the Gale Johansen Retrospective, featuring art from the past 35-plus years, March 2-20. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. An artist’s reception is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. March 13.

BOOKS

Edmonds Bookshop: 111 Fifth Ave. South, Edmonds. For more information visit www.edmondsbookshop.com.

• Edmonds Bookshop is pleased to announce a poetry reading by Priscilla Long at 6 p.m. March 19 during Art Walk Edmonds. She will be reading from her latest publication, Cartographies of Home: Poems, and joined afterwards by local poet Bethany Reid for a conversation about creative work.

Musical and intimate, Priscilla Long’s Cartographies of Home opens with poems centered on a rural childhood and travels to the rebellion in America of the 1960s and 1970s, and onto an old age in the Pacific Northwest. The questions that infuse this collection are: What was home? What is home? Where would home be if I had one? What is home now? What part does love have in home? What part does political life have in the home? What about art? For Long, home includes America, the environment, the plants and animals, art and cultural history, the childhood home, the brother, the twin sister, the intimate partner. These are luscious poems of grief and praise. The cover artwork is from an original painting, House of Dreams, by Edmonds Bookshop owner, Michelle Bear.

Priscilla Long is author of nine books including Cartographies of Home: Poems (MoonPath Press, 2026) and On Spaces and Colors (University of New Mexico Press, forthcoming Autumn 2026). Her how-to-write guide is The Writer’s Portable Mentor. Her work has appeared in publications such as The Hudson Review, The Southern Review, and The American Scholar. Her awards include a National Magazine Award and ten of her essays have been honored as “notable” in various years of Best American Essays. She has an MFA from the University of Washington, and grew up on a dairy farm on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. To learn more, go to www.priscillalong.com.

Bethany Reid is a poet, writer, editor, and writing coach. She has an MFA in poetry and a PhD in American Literature from the University of Washington. For almost thirty years, she taught composition, American literature, and Creative Nonfiction in the greater Seattle region. She resides in Edmonds, and you can read more about her work at https://www.bethanyareid.com/

The event will be held at the store 6-7 p.m. with the writers available after to chat and sign books.