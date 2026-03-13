Edmonds-Woodway boys soccer wins opener
Published 6:55 am Friday, March 13, 2026
Prep roundup for Thursday, March 12:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
BOYS SOCCER
Non-league
Edmonds-Woodway 1, Jackson 0
EDMONDS — Brian Diaz’s 55th-minute goal helped the Warriors (1-0) secure an opening-night win over the Timberwolves (0-1). The goalkeeper union of Daniel Abraham and Isaiah Zabel earned the shutout for E-W.
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Archbishop Murphy 3, Marysville Pilchuck 2
Cascade 1, Inglemoor 1
Oak Harbor 1, Marysville Getchell 0
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GIRLS TENNIS
Non-league
Lakewood at Marysville Getchell, canceled
Anacortes at Stanwood, canceled
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BOYS GOLF
Non-league
Shorecrest vs. Shorewood, score not reported
Emerald Sound
King’s vs. Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), score not reported
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GIRLS GOLF
Non-league
Arlington vs. Mount Vernon, score not reported