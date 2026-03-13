Edmonds-Woodway boys soccer wins opener

Prep roundup for Thursday, March 12:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS SOCCER

Non-league

Edmonds-Woodway 1, Jackson 0

EDMONDS — Brian Diaz’s 55th-minute goal helped the Warriors (1-0) secure an opening-night win over the Timberwolves (0-1). The goalkeeper union of Daniel Abraham and Isaiah Zabel earned the shutout for E-W.

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Archbishop Murphy 3, Marysville Pilchuck 2

Cascade 1, Inglemoor 1

Oak Harbor 1, Marysville Getchell 0

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GIRLS TENNIS

Non-league

Lakewood at Marysville Getchell, canceled

Anacortes at Stanwood, canceled

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BOYS GOLF

Non-league

Shorecrest vs. Shorewood, score not reported

Emerald Sound

King’s vs. Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), score not reported

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GIRLS GOLF

Non-league

Arlington vs. Mount Vernon, score not reported