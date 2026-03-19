Stanwood girls tennis dominates second straight meet
Published 6:17 am Thursday, March 19, 2026
Prep roundup for Wednesday, March 18:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
GIRLS TENNIS
Non-league
Stanwood 7, Arlington 0
At Stanwood H.S.
Singles—Grace Ross (S) def. Grace Armes 6-0, 6-0. Abbie Carlson (S) def. Iris Suchan 6-0, 6-2. Katie Rahmn (S) def. Savannah Thomas 6-2, 6-0. Teagan Swanson (S) def. Tatiana Carrillo 6-1, 6-1; Doubles—Addison Bowie-Mylee LaComb (S) def. Audrey Marsh-Kara Glassman 6-1, 6-0. Zoey Halligan-Megan Smith (S) def. Mia Whobrey-Ellie Linklater 6-1, 6-1. Poppy Hanson-Liza Howe (S) def. Grace Farris-Lyla Marzelewski 7-5, 6-1.
— — — — — —
Bothell at Monroe, score not reported
♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦
BOYS SOCCER
Non-league
Cedarcrest 8, Stanwood 0
Bothell 2, Edmonds-Woodway 0
Northwest
Lakewood at Nooksack Valley, canceled