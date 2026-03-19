Stanwood girls tennis dominates second straight meet

Prep roundup for Wednesday, March 18:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS TENNIS

Non-league

Stanwood 7, Arlington 0

At Stanwood H.S.

Singles—Grace Ross (S) def. Grace Armes 6-0, 6-0. Abbie Carlson (S) def. Iris Suchan 6-0, 6-2. Katie Rahmn (S) def. Savannah Thomas 6-2, 6-0. Teagan Swanson (S) def. Tatiana Carrillo 6-1, 6-1; Doubles—Addison Bowie-Mylee LaComb (S) def. Audrey Marsh-Kara Glassman 6-1, 6-0. Zoey Halligan-Megan Smith (S) def. Mia Whobrey-Ellie Linklater 6-1, 6-1. Poppy Hanson-Liza Howe (S) def. Grace Farris-Lyla Marzelewski 7-5, 6-1.

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Bothell at Monroe, score not reported

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BOYS SOCCER

Non-league

Cedarcrest 8, Stanwood 0

Bothell 2, Edmonds-Woodway 0

Northwest

Lakewood at Nooksack Valley, canceled