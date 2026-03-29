“No Kings” rally attracts thousands in Everett and Snohomish County

Misty Shaw pauses to check her playlist during a “No Kings Day” rally on Saturday in Everett. (Michael Henneke / The Herald)

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Crystal Henderson waves to passing motorists along Broadway during a “No Kings Day” rally on Saturday in Everett. (Michael Henneke / The Herald)

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Protesters wave to passing motorists along Broadway during a “No Kings Day” rally on Saturday in Everett. (Michael Henneke / The Herald)

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Pete Morgan, of Everett, plays a patriotic number with his trombone during a “No Kings Day” rally on Saturday in Everett. (Michael Henneke / The Herald)

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Protesters gather on Broadway during a “No Kings Day” rally on Saturday in Everett. (Michael Henneke / The Herald)

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Misty Shaw pauses to check her playlist during a “No Kings Day” rally on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Everett. Washington. Michael Henneke / The Herald)

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Crystal Henderson waves to passing motorists along Broadway during a “No Kings Day” rally on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Everett. Washington. Michael Henneke / The Herald)

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Protesters wave to passing motorists along Broadway during a “No Kings Day” rally on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Everett. Washington. (Michael Henneke / The Herald)

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Pete Morgan, of Everett, plays a patriotic number with his trombone during a “No Kings Day” rally on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Everett. Washington. Michael Henneke / The Herald)

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Protesters gather on Broadway during a “No Kings Day” rally on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Everett. Washington. (Michael Henneke / The Herald)

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EVERETT — For his latest “No Kings” rally, Pete Morgan wanted to catch more attention.

Signs were great, but he wanted something more.

For Saturday’s protest, he brought out his trombone.

On an overcast day, Morgan, 69, of Everett, stood with a few thousand other participants with his trombone and a selection of patriotic numbers.

His trombone included a slide cover with the words “No Kings” in gold letters on black material.

“I was making just wonderful signs that were really creative and everything, but the trombone seems to catch more attention.” Morgan said. “And quite frankly, I want to draw attention to the fact that we need to fix things here in America.”

No Kings Day refers to nationwide, peaceful demonstrations in the U.S. opposing the administration of President Donald Trump. It is considered a movement to defend democracy, protesting against alleged authoritarian actions, corruption and the erosion of democratic principles.

More than 3,000 demonstrations were held across the United States and in several countries on Saturday, the Guardian reported. Organizers reported that these nationwide rallies drew more than 5 million people.

Similar protests were scheduled in Edmonds, Monroe, Snohomish, Darrington and Marysville, according to organizer Snohomish County Indivisible.

The third “No Kings” rally began in Everett, as it had twice before, at the Snohomish County Campus. before people marched a short distance to Broadway, where they filled both sides of the street with signs, cowbells, chanting and the steady sounds of horn honking.

Misty Shaw, a disabled war veteran, handed out over 200 whistles to other participants. Two flags were positioned on the back of her head as she held her handmade sign with her computer tablet. At one point, she held her sign in front of her while refreshing a music playlist on her tablet.

As a veteran, Shaw vowed to uphold the Constitution. As commander-in-chief, Trump has not lived up to the same vow, Shaw said.

“He needs to be held accountable,” Shaw said.

Shaw called the current war with Iran “unnecessary.”

“It’s a waste of our money,” Shaw said. “It’s just a distraction from the Epstein files.”

Further up Broadway, Braxton Bell walked with his mom, Jeanne Bell. He held a sign that read “I am more mature than the president.”

When asked if he liked the president, Braxton had an answer.

“Not at all,” he said.

A few moments later, he followed up with “not even a little bit.”

Michael Henneke: 425-339-3431; michael.henneke@heraldnet.com; X: @ihenpecked