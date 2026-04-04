Prep baseball: Will Alseth’s pitching, hitting lead Edmonds-Woodway
Published 7:29 pm Saturday, April 4, 2026
Prep baseball roundup for Friday and Saturday (April 3-4):
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY
Non-league
Edmonds-Woodway 3, Stanwood 0
EDMONDS — Will Alseth Alseth pitched six shutout innings and drove in the only run the Warriors (6-3 overall) needed with a double. Alseth scattered seven hits and two walks while striking out four to pick up the win on the mound. Andreas Simonsen pitched a scoreless seventh for the save while going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run at the plate.
Grady Lamb went 3-for-4 for the Spartans (7-2), and Brayden Wammock was 2-for-2 with a walk.
Jackson 5, Monroe 3
MONROE — Jackson rallied for a late win over Monroe.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
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Kentridge 3, Kamiak 0
Bainbridge 1, Meadowdale 0
Sultan 20, La Conner 0
Coupeville 6, Darrington 0
Wesco 4A
Lake Stevens 5, Glacier Peak 2
LAKE STEVENS — Charles Long-Scott pitched a complete game for the Vikings, allowing two runs (one earned) while allowing five hits and a walk against four strikeouts. Blake Moser went 2-for-2 and scored twice, while Cayden DeElena stole three bases, singled, scored a run and drove in two more. Grant McCallister went 1-for-1 with two walks and two RBI.
Emmett Brown went 1-for-2 with an RBI for GP.
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Cascade at Mariner, canceled
Wesco 3A/2A South
Shorewood 4, Shorecrest 0
Archbishop Murphy 17, Lynnwood 1
Northwest
Lakewood 6, Bellingham 3
BELLINGHAM — Drew Egger (2-for-5) doubled and scored on a Bellingham error in the top of the eighth for what proved to be the winning run. Grady Dunc (2-for-5, run) drove in two more runs with a double for some extra cushion for the Cougars (3-8 overall, 2-5 league), and also threw out a runner from his catcher position.
Emerald Sound
University Prep 10, Granite Falls 0
SATURDAY
Wesco 4A
Glacier Peak 10, Lake Stevens 9
SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies (8-2 overall, 3-1 league) overcome a 9-2 deficit with eight runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings. Glacier Peak scored five times in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk by Emmett Brown, a Kalell Chim RBI groundout, a 2-RBI double by JW Grose and a Kaleb Bishop single. Brown tied it up at 9-9 with an RBI double in the sixth, and Chim pushed across what proved to be the winning run with a single. Lucas Keller went 2-for-2 and doubled twice for the Grizzlies.
For Lake Stevens (4-3, 2-2), Cayden DeElena went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run.
Kamiak 1, Arlington 0
ARLINGTON — Evan Keenan’s RBI single scored Luke Dutchlin in the second inning, and the run held up for the Knights (6-3 overall, 4-1 league). Arlington registered eight hits against three Kamiak pitchers, but was unable to score. Jace Graham pitched a gem in the loss, allowing an unearned run on three hits and two walks. Dylan Durfee and Camden Knudson each went 2-for-3 for the Eagles (2-6, 0-4).
Wesco 3A/2A South
Archbishop Murphy 10, Lynnwood 3
Non-league
Meadowdale 11, Mariner 1
Granite Fall 18, Orcas Island 0
Bellingham at Marysville Getchell, canceled