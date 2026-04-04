Prep softball: Mountlake Terrace holds off Edmonds-Woodway

Prep softball roundup for Friday and Saturday (April 3-4):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Wesco 3A/2A South

Mountlake Terrace 3, Edmonds-Woodway 2

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Hawks catcher Jordyn Stokes went 3-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run to lead Terrace (5-3 overall, 4-1 league). Amaya Johnson pitched all seven innings, striking out nine batters while adding a hit and a run on offense. Noa Gillespie doubled and scored for Edmonds-Woodway.

Shorewood 14, Lynnwood 4

SHORELINE — The Stormrays (5-4 overall, 2-0 league) compiled 19 walks and four hits, led by Lillian Perreault (2-for-3, 3 RBI, 2 walks, run). Maya Holden had a hit, a run and an RBI for Lynnwood (4-5, 0-4).

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Meadowdale 11, Archbishop Murphy 4

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 9, Glacier Peak 5

Non-league

Stanwood 8, Cascade 0

STANWOOD — Addi Anderson fired a complete-game two-hitter with 10 strikeouts to keep the Spartans undefeated (7-0 overall). Jemma Lopez, Jordan Rancourt, Mads Archer, Olivia Dahl and Anderson each collected two hits. Mia Walker and Cienna Cannon each had a hit for Cascade (1-9).

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Kamiak 12, Marysville Getchell 2

Redmond 2, Shorecrest 1

Ferndale at Everett, canceled

SATURDAY

Non-league

Jackson 9, Woodinville 6

WOODINVILLE — Alana Banog (2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs) homered for the Timerwolves, and Mia Ediger went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Clara Dorgan (2-for-4, 3 RBI, 2 runds) and Madi Jaquot (2 RBI) each doubled.