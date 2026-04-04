Prep soccer: Edmonds-Woodway’s Natan Ghebreamlak dominates in shutout

Edmonds-Woodway’s Natan Ghebreamlak dribbles the ball up the field during the game against Archbishop Murphy on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Natan Ghebreamlak dribbles the ball up the field during the game against Archbishop Murphy on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)