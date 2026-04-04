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Prep soccer: Edmonds-Woodway’s Natan Ghebreamlak dominates in shutout

Published 7:36 pm Saturday, April 4, 2026

By Aaron Coe

Edmonds-Woodway’s Natan Ghebreamlak dribbles the ball up the field during the game against Archbishop Murphy on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald) Edmonds-Woodway’s Natan Ghebreamlak dribbles the ball up the field during the game against Archbishop Murphy on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Natan Ghebreamlak dribbles the ball up the field during the game against Archbishop Murphy on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Natan Ghebreamlak dribbles the ball up the field during the game against Archbishop Murphy on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep boys soccer roundup for Friday and Saturday (April 3-4):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 5, Meadowdale 0

EDMONDS — Natan Ghebreamlak recorded his second brace of the week and added two assists for the Warriors (6-2-0 overall, 4-1-0 league). Brian Diaz, Carlos Orellena Iglesias and Daniel Abraham added goals for E-W, while Jonah Sutcliffe, Mason Clark and Jackson Cho added assists. Isaiah Zabel and Abraham combined for a shutout in goal. Meadowdale dipped to 1-6-1, 0-4-1.

Shorewood 8, Archbishop Murphy 0

Shorecrest 4, Lynnwood 0

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 2, Snohomish 1

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 1, Lake Stevens 0

SNOHOMISH — Kai Jewett scored the decisive goal for Glacier Peak (5-2-2 overall, 3-1-1 league). The Vikings (3-1-3, 2-1-2) lost for the first time this season.

Kamiak 3, Arlington 2

Cascade 2, Mariner 0

Non-league

Mountlake Terrace 0, Marysville Getchell 0

SATURDAY

Non-league

Everett at Chelan, 3 p.m.

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