LDS church announces plans for a temple in Marysville

EVERETT — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build a new temple in Marysville, the seventh in Washington state.

Elder Hugo E. Martinez, a member of the United States West Area Presidency, shared the announcement from church leaders during a devotional in Lake Stevens.

“We are pleased to announce the construction of a temple in Marysville, Washington,” the First Presidency statement said. “The specific location and timing of the construction will be announced later. This is a reason for all of us to rejoice and express gratitude for such a significant blessing — one that will allow more frequent access to the ordinances, covenants and power that can only be found in the house of the Lord.”

The First Presidency, made up of the president of the church and his two counselors, is the highest governing body of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Announcement of the Marysville temple brings the total number of temples — either operating, under construction, or announced — to 384 worldwide. Other temples in Washington include Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, Columbia River, Moses Lake and Vancouver.

The Church’s history in the state of Washington stretches back to the 1850s, according to a press release from the church. In 1930, Church membership in Washington consisted of 1,900 members in eight congregations, with chapels in Everett, Spokane, Seattle and Olympia.

Today, Washington is home to some 278,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 470 congregations, the press release said.

This is a developing story.

Michael Henneke: 425-339-3431; michael.henneke@heraldnet.com; X: @ihenpecked