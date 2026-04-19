Prep baseball: Jackson takes league lead from Glacier Peak in thriller

Jackson’s Austin Halvorson tags Edmonds-Woodway’s Toshi Gilginas as he slides into second for the out during the game on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Weekend prep baseball roundup for April 17-18:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Wesco 4A

Jackson 5, Glacier Peak 4

EVERETT — In a battle for control of first place in the league, Austin Halvorson’s sacrifice fly to score Gavin Clark in the bottom of the seventh walked it off for Jackson (13-2 overall, 4-1 league). Ashton Bergman (2-for-4) tripled and brought in three runs for the Timberwolves while Derek Sundstrom (2-for-3, RBI) doubled and scored two runs himself. Atticus Quist (2-for-4) scored a run and stole two bases as the Grizzlies fell to 12-4, 5-2.

Lake Stevens 10, Cascade 0 (5)

LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings (6-4, 3-2) scored five early runs en route to a run-rule win. Chase Fluke (1-for-1, RBI) scored a game-high three runs while Evan Ryan (2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2B) and Cayden DeElena (2-for-3, RBI) each scored twice for Lake Stevens. On the mound, Charles Long-Scott was nearly perfect — he pitched five scoreless innings with five Ks and held Cascade (3-9, 0-4) to 1-for-15 hitting with no walks.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Meadowdale 5, Shorewood 4

SHORELINE — The Mavericks (6-8, 6-4) scored all their runs in the sixth inning to overcome a 2-0 deficit and hand the Stormrays (11-1, 8-1) their first loss of the season. Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate had a quality six-inning start to allow for the comeback; he struck out seven hitters while giving up three hits, five walks and one earned run. King Lee (run) doubled to bring in two runs in that sixth-inning rally, while Nash Echelbarger finished with a run and an RBI. Shorewood scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but came up short as Kanata Barber (1-for-2, run, 2 RBI) homered and Cameron Falk scored twice in the game.

Edmonds-Woodway 6, Archbishop Murphy 4

EDMONDS — The Warriors (11-4, 8-0) moved into the league lead with a solid home win over the Wildcats (4-11, 2-7). Cruz Escandon (run, RBI) tripled while Finn Crawford (RBI) and Trevelyan Podawiltz both doubled for Edmonds-Woodway. Declan Crawford (6.0 IP, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, 6 K) and Finn Crawford (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K) split the final two shutout innings to close the door on A-M. Tim Thomas led the Wildcats with a triple on a one-run, two-RBI day.

Shorecrest 5, Lynnwood 1

BOTHELL — David Telling went six innings for Shorecrest (6-5, 3-4), striking out 11 hitters while giving up just three hits, three walks and one run. On the offensive end, the Scots turned seven stolen bases and a 10-for-30 day into five runs as Oliver Verdoes (2-for-4, run, 2 RBI, SB) hit a double. Ryder Bowman (1-for-2) tripled and scored the lone run for Lynnwood. (1-12, 0-9)

Non-league

Arlington 8, Monroe 7

ARLINGTON — Dylan Durfee’s two-out single in the bottom of the seventh walked it off for Arlington (5-9) after a back-and-forth duel with the Bearcats (8-5). Durfee (2 runs, RBI) went 3-for-4 while Aiden Jones (3 RBI) and Easton Aalbu (3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B) combined to bring in five Eagles runs. Monroe had a solid day at the plate as Caleb Campbell (2-for-4, run, RBI) tripled and Alex Harvie (2-for-4, RBI) scored twice.

Mountlake Terrace 8, Snohomish 2

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — The Hawks (5-9) outpaced the Panthers (11-4) at home, knocking six extra-base hits. Jack Gripentrog (2-for-2, run, 2 RBI) and Xander Spence (2-for-3, 2 runs) each doubled twice while Owen Meek (3-for-3, 2 RBI) was a homer short of a cycle for Mountlake Terrace. On the mound, Gripentrog struck out seven hitters while allowing three hits and an earned run in four innings to pick up the win. Breckin Davisson doubled and scored a run for Snohomish in the loss.

Northwest Christian (Lacey) 26, Darrington 12 (6)

DARRINGTON — The Loggers (0-11) scored 10 in the first frame, but couldn’t keep up with an offensive onslaught from Northwest Christian at home. Jayce Lenker (RBI), Nam Nguyen (2-for-2, 2 RBI) and Dante Francis each scored twice for Darrington.

SATURDAY

Non-league

Shorecrest 9, King’s 8

SHORELINE — The Scots (7-5) rallied from an 8-4 deficit with five runs in the bottom of the seventh against the Knights (9-4). Elyas Rojas (2 RBI) hit a sacrifice fly to even things up before Jackson Schultz (run, RBI) hit a two-out single to score Nate Singleton and walk it off for Shorecrest. David Telling (3 runs) and Jayden Wells (run, RBI) were both consistent for the Scots, batting 3-for-4 each in the win. Singleton also helped Shorecrest recover on the mound, allowing four hits and one run in four innings after King’s scored seven over the first two frames. Koa Higashino (2-for-4, RBI, 2B) and Jakob Fowler (RBI) each scored twice for the Knights while Nate Echelbarger (2-for-4, run) brought in two runs.

Lake Stevens 16, Bellingham 0 (5)

LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings (7-4) found their second run-rule win in as many days as Blake Moser (2-for-4, 2 runs) doubled and tripled to score four runs. Josh Bouley (1-for-1, RBI) and Grant McAlister led the way on the base path, scoring three runs each. On the mound, Cade Landes pitched four shutout innings with six Ks, one hit allowed and no walks.

Sultan 5, Lakewood 1

SULTAN — The Turks (6-6) got back to .500 with a solid home win over the Cougars (5-11). Sultan did all of its damage in the third as Landon Osborn (run) and Walker Ansel (run) each had two RBI. On the mound, Joey Ellis pitched seven innings to strike out eight hitters and allow three hits, three walks and one run. Brayden McAllister had a hit and scored the lone run for Lakewood.

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Sedro-Woolley 12, Marysville Pilchuck 2

Cedar Park Christian at Archbishop Murphy, score not reported

Wesco 4A

Kamiak 10, Mariner 0