Board of Health adopts new rules for septic system inspections

EVERETT — Snohomish County will soon require inspections of all septic systems before a property is sold.

On Tuesday, the Snohomish County Board of Health adopted an ordinance with the new requirements, which will go into effect Nov. 1.

The change brings Snohomish County into compliance with a new state law that makes septic inspections mandatory for all counties. The law goes into effect Feb. 1, 2027.

The new requirements will help protect water quality, reduce pollution and protect homeowners from inheriting problems that may be expensive, health department spokesperson Jeff Hodson said in a press release Friday.

“These inspections help protect our environment and public health, ensure septic systems are well maintained, and give homebuyers clear information about the condition of a property,” Board of Health Chair Megan Dunn said in the release. “As we make these changes to come into compliance with state law, we are here to help buyers and sellers meet the new requirements.”

Inspections must be performed by a certified septic professional, and they must pump tanks if required, the release said. Inspections may be completed up to one year before the home sale closes.

Snohomish County has about 84,000 private septic systems, according to the release. According to Snohomish County Assessor records, about 2,800 properties with septic systems change ownership each year, the release said.

The health department offers rebates, grants and guidance to homeowners with septic systems through its Savvy Septic Program.

In the summer and fall, the department will conduct outreach for realtors, septic contractors and homeowners to prepare for the new regulations, the release said.

“We’ve spent the last year collaborating with partners across the community to design this program,” said Ragina Gray, director of the Environmental Health Division at the health department, in the release. “We want to make sure the new rules are practical. If you plan ahead, this requirement won’t slow down a home sale.”

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.