Prep roundup: Stanwood girls tennis outlasts Snohomish

Weekend prep roundup for April 17-18:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS TENNIS

FRIDAY

Wesco 3A/2A North

Stanwood 4, Snohomish 3

At Stanwood H.S.

Singles—Mak Dauer (Sno.) def. Grace Ross 6-0, 6-0. Abbie Carlson (Stan.) def. Janelle Childs 6-3, 6-2. Elle Cottet (Sno.) def. Katie Rahmn 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. Liza Howe (Stan.) def. Ella Wooley 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Doubles—Addison Bowie-Mylee LaComb (Stan.) def. Molly Hammer-Lily Masche 6-2, 6-3. Morgan Gibson-Chloe Dauer (Sno.) def. Zoey Halligan-Megan Smith 6-4, 6-3. Teagan Swanson-Addy Schuh (Stan.) def. Ava Beaver-Claire Bosa 6-0, 6-1.

Marysville Getchell 4, Monroe 3

At Marysville-Getchell H.S.

Singles—Teaghan Weller (MG) def. Eva Heit 5-7, 6-4, 10-8. Ashtyn Wheeler (M) def. Venessa Ugniva 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. Kathryn Hu (MG) def. Eliana Horner 6-2, 6-4. Madelyn Clark (M) def. Daniela Marmolejo 6-1, 6-3; Doubles—Emersyn Hartway-Keeley Reed (M) def. Hallie Peterson-Felicity So 6-2, 6-1. Dylan Deboer-Megan Phung (MG) def. Addyson Sullivan-Kaitlyn Stone 6-3, 6-3. Maylie Lillard-Elshady Yohannes (MG) def. Ava Magruder-Angelina Ferrell 7-5, 6-3.

Wesco 4A

Cascade 6, Mariner 1

At Cascade H.S.

Singles—Yasmina Drissy (C) def. Kayla Abendroth 6-1, 6-1. Sophia Manabat (C) def. Rohey Jaiteh 6-0, 6-0. Miley Ho def. Sophia Feolino 6-1, 6-1. Dani DeSimone (C) def. Evelyn Ong 6-2, 6-0; Doubles—Sophia Thigpen-Lana Vu (C) def. Crystal Cruz Mendoza-Morgan Trenh 2-6, 6-2, 11-9. Christina Pham-Kayla Canyadi (M) def. Tashi Sherpa-Inessa Dmitruk 6-1, 2-6, 10-5. Eva Wagner-Audri Everett (C) def. Emily Huynh-Malany Lai 6-3, 6-2.

Kamiak 6, Arlington 1

At Arlington H.S.

Singles—Grace Armes (A) def. Anna Kim 6-3, 6-4. Julia Amarsaihan (K) def. Iris Suchan 7-6(2), 6-3. Hannah Kim (K) def. Savannah Thomas 6-1, 6-0. Anne Marie Madson (K) def. Mia Whobrey 6-0, 6-0; Doubles—Julie Yi-Charlotte Lee (K) def. Audrey Marsh-Kara Glassman 7-6(4), 6-2. Yevi Park-Angela Madson (K) def. Grace-Farris-Lyla Morzelewski 6-1, 6-4. Paige Rosenfield-Elena Andrea Zauli (K) def. Sophie Jean-Louis-Ellie Linklater 3-6, 6-2, 10-8.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Meadowdale 6, Archbishop Murphy 1

At Meadowdale H.S.

Singles—Claire Yim (M) def. Kamille Catapang 6-1, 6-2. Bella Partida Del Rosario (M) def. Sonia Hlebichuk 6-2, 4-6, 10-5. Saryna Moua (M) def. Taylor Nguyen 6-1, 3-6, 10-8. Averee LeGary (M) def. Lizzy Robinson 6-1, 6-1; Doubles—Kamdyn Latta-Jules Rioja (A) def. Cayetana Figueroa-Eleanor Ly 6-2, 6-1. Reina Yanadori-Audrina Ko (M) def. Vianne Tran-Rachel Reynolds 6-3, 6-3. Leyna Ball-Saron Asfaw (M) def. Ceci Mayans-Eunice Torres 6-1, 6-3.

Non-league

Glacier Peak 7, Everett 0

At Clark Park

Singles—Kumi Jayasinghe (G) def. Lauren Desimone 7-5, 6-2. Alyssa Box (G) def. Meagan McMains 6-4, 6-1. Sarah Box (G) def. Elizabeth Moiseyev 6-7(6-8), 6-3, 10-4. Tina Malynovsa (G) def. Grace Regan-Bone 6-3, 6-3; Doubles—Jasmine Neph-Sofia Carmona (G) def. Tegan Trefry-Alice Buchanan 6-1, 6-1. Tenasyn Pacini-Kaitlyn Wong (G) def. Avery Hammer-Olivia McCullough 6-1, 6-2. Olivia Robbins-Sophia Leuk (G) def. Lydia Hogan-Alice Nelson 6-4, 6-2.

— — — — — —

Jackson at Woodinville, score not reported

Mountlake Terrace at Bothell, score not reported

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

TRACK AND FIELD

Visit heraldnet.com for full results.

SATURDAY

Bellevue Track and Field Invitational

At Bellevue H.S.

Area top 10 boys finishers: 1. Glacier Peak 147.5, 2. Snohomish 75, 4. Jackson 49, 6. Mariner 41, 8. Lynnwood 38, 9. Everett 33

Area top 10 girls finishers: 2. Mountlake Terrace 67, 5. Jackson, 55.5, 6. Glacier Peak 54, 8. Snohomish 49.5, 10. Mariner 34.

Click HERE for full results.

Viking Classic

At Lake Stevens H.S.

Boys team scores: Lake Stevens 111, Wenatchee 95; Arlington 82, Lynden 58; Burlington-Edison 56, Rogers (Puyallup) 53; Emerald Ridge 44, Edmonds-Woodway 26.

Girls team scores: Lake Stevens 141, Edmonds-Woodway 88; Wenatchee 84, Arlington 72; Rogers (Puyallup) 65, Emerald Ridge 51; Burlington-Edison 32, Lynden 22.

Click HERE for complete results.

Cashmere Invitational

At Cashmere H.S.

Area boys team scores: 1. King’s 127, 12. Sultan 19, 16. Granite Falls 5

Area girls team scores: 3. King’s 84, T15. Granite Falls 10, T15. Sultan 10

Click HERE for full results.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

BOYS SOCCER

FRIDAY

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 2, Mariner 1 (2 OT)

SNOHOMISH — Nik Villasenor scored a golden goal in double overtime to push the Grizzlies (8-2-2) to a win over the Marauders (2-6-2, 2-5-1).

— — — — — —

Cascade 1, Arlington 0

Lake Stevens 3, Jackson 1

Wesco 3A/2A South

Mountlake Terrace 2, Edmonds-Woodway 1

Shorewood 4, Shorecrest 2

Archbishop Murphy 4, Meadowdale 1

Wesco 3A/2A North

Marysville Pilchuck 4, Stanwood 2

Monroe 3, Snohomish 1

Everett 5, Marysville Getchell 1

Non-league

Kamiak 4, Lynnwood 3