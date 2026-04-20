Snohomish Historical Society receives $77K grant

EVERETT — The Snohomish Historical Society will upgrade two of the city’s landmarks paid for by a $77,000 state grant, a press release said.

The money — from the Washington State special legislation budget — will help modernize the 1878 Blackman House Museum and the 1938 Waltz Building, while protecting the original architecture. A high-efficiency heating and cooling system, along with crawlspace remediation, will improve energy efficiency and long-term sustainability.

“We’re incredibly grateful for this support,” said Laura Knudson, president of the Snohomish Historical Society board, in the release. “This funding allows us to address important structural repairs now while also putting stronger systems in place to help preserve the museum for years to come.”

The Blackman House is a Victorian residence, built for Hyrcanus Blackman, the first mayor of Snohomish. It now serves as Snohomish’s only museum and the historical society’s headquarters.

The Waltz Building was originally a high school music building. It was saved from demolition in 1983 and is now used as a community gathering space and rental hall.

The Snohomish Historical Society is a volunteer-run nonprofit. For more information visit snohomishhistoricalsociety.org.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay