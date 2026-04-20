Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for April 12-18

The Athlete of the Week nominees for April 12-18. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Kyler Phillips | Archbishop Murphy boys soccer

The senior forward stood out in Archbishop Murphy’s 4-3 loss to Cascade on April 11, scoring all three Wildcats goals for a hat trick. Phillips won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for April 5-11 by claiming 116 (67.05%) of the 173 votes.

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This week’s nominees

Caleb Campbell | Monroe baseball

In the games last week, the senior went 9-for-12 (.750 batting average), walked twice, stole four bases, drove in seven runs and scored seven times.

Maxten Cook | Lake Stevens boys track & field

The sophomore won the 400-meter run at the April 18 Viking Classic in 48.87 seconds, the fourth fastest time in the state this year. He also anchored the winning 1,600-meter relay to the state’s fourth-best time of 3 minutes, 24.59 seconds.

Sarah Fletcher | Archbishop Murphy softball

Fletcher hit two home runs and drove in all four runs in a 4-3 win over Mountlake Terrace on April 13. She homered again on a 2-for-3 day in a win over Glacier Peak on April 17. In between she went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI on April 15 against Edmonds-Woodway.

Allison Mervin | Mountlake Terrace girls track & field

The senior leapt 18 feet, 2 1/2 inches — the fifth-best mark in the state this year — to win the Bellevue Invitational on April 18. Mervin also holds the state seventh-best triple jump mark of the season (38-1), set a week earlier at the Arcadia Invitational.

Karen Shin | Jackson girls golf

The sophomore shot a 1-under 35 in a 9-hole Wesco 4A meet at Mill Creek Country Club on April 13.

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Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.