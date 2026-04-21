Snohomish County seeks applicants for toursim advisory boards

The Mount Pilchuck fire lookout offers sweeping 360-degree views of Puget Sound, the Olympic Mountains and the North Cascades. (Caleb Hutton / The Herald)

EVERETT — Two Snohomish County tourism-related advisory boards are accepting applications from representatives of lodging businesses to fill five vacancies, a press release said.

The county’s Tourism Promotion Area Advisory Board has four vacancies. The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee has one vacancy. Both advisory boards review and make recommendations on grant applications for funding from tourism-related taxes and charges to promote tourism in Snohomish County.

For those interested in applying, visit snohomishcountywa.gov/3339.

The tourism promotion area board has 14 members. One of the vacant positions is for a lodging business representative from District 3, which includes Woodway, Edmonds, Lynnwood and unincorporated Snohomish County south of Mukilteo. Another is for District 4, which includes Mountlake Terrace, Brier, North Bothell, Mill Creek and unincorporated area south of Mill Creek.

The final two vacant positions are for representatives who work or reside anywhere in Snohomish County.

The lodging tax committee has at least five members. The vacancy is for a representative from a business required to collect lodging tax, such as a hotelier or lodging operator.

Applicants will also be evaluated on their community experience, involvement with nonprofit or community-based organizations, volunteer history, work experience and relevant skills that support tourism development and economic growth.

Those with questions about the tourism promotion advisory board can email sarah.strozyk@snoco.org or call 425-923-4953. Those who have questions about the lodging tax committee can email harry.birak@snoco.org or call 425-583-1841.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay