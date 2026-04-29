Sound Transit to introduce free parking permits for carpoolers

EVERETT — Sound Transit will introduce free parking permits for carpoolers beginning in May, allowing some commuters to park in a reserved space during busy weekday mornings when the two Link light rail parking garages in Snohomish County typically fill up early.

The regional transit agency is also introducing paid parking at other parking garages across the light rail network.

The permit parking zones, which will make up about 5 to 10 percent of the parking spots at Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood City Center stations, will be active from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays.

Sound Transit is also looking to implement paid parking at Lynnwood City Center and Mountlake Terrace stations in the near future, said David Jackson, a Sound Transit spokesperson. That will happen after the agency assumes full control of the parking garages, possibly by the end of 2026. Jackson added that as the light rail network expands northward into Everett, the agency will consider implementing the permit programs in the new parking facilities as well.

Parking spots at the Lynnwood City Center and Mountlake Terrace stations fill quickly on weekday mornings.

Local officials recommend taking the bus to light rail. In 2024, Community Transit rerouted many of its bus lines to connect to the regional rail system, and Everett Transit has multiple routes connecting to the Community Transit buses that service the light rail network. Commuters who must drive and can’t find a parking spot at the Lynnwood Station can travel to the nearby Ash Way Park and Ride. It rarely fills up and is just a five-minute bus ride from the light rail station.

To apply for an HOV permit, commuters must provide at least two people’s ORCA cards and a license plate number. Applications are available online: soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/parking/parking-permits.

The permit program begins May 1.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.