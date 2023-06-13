2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E extends range, adds assist tech

MPGe ratings for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E vary from 90 to 110 city, and 77 to 96 highway. (Ford)

Ford’s all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV has an assortment of updates for 2023.

Premium models with the extended range battery get a 13-mile range increase, to 290 miles, and Co-Pilot360 driver-assistance technology is standard for all models.

A new Mustang Nite Pony Package is available for extended-range Premium and GT Performance Edition models. On the Premium, it includes high-gloss black 19-inch wheels and black exterior accents. For the GT Performance Edition, it means 20-inch high-gloss black wheels and black GT badging. The Nite Pony Package can be paired with any Mach-E exterior color.

Carbonized Gray Metallic and Vapor Blue Metallic are two new paint colors this year.

A panoramic fixed-glass roof is now standard on GT and GT Performance Edition models, replacing the black painted roof.

The California Route 1 model, previously available with rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, is now offered exclusively in all-wheel-drive configuration.

There are five models in the 2023 Mustang Mach-E lineup: Select, Premium, California Route 1, GT, and GT Performance. Pricing with the destination charge included starts at $47,495 for the Select with rear-wheel drive. If you price shop online, be aware that Ford initially raised Mach-E prices for 2023 but subsequently lowered them.

MPGe ratings vary from 90 to 110 city, and 77 to 96 highway. Horsepower ratings go from 266 to 480. The shortest driving range is 260 miles and the longest is 312 miles.

The Mustang Mach-E two-row interior can accommodate up to five passengers, and those people are afforded plenty of room. In the front row, the First Class section, seats have a great blend of comfort and support. Behind the second row, 29.7 cubic feet of cargo space can handle loads of stuff, and when second-row seats are folded, capacity expands to 59.7 cubic feet. More space is available in the washable, drainable frunk (front trunk).

Mach E’s interior design is streamlined and handsome, constructed of upscale materials pieced together seamlessly. The centerpiece is a giant 15.5-inch touchscreen vertically mounted in the middle of the dashboard. It could seem like a spoiler, until you start using it and fall in love. The display is crystal clear, icons are oversized and with generous spacing, and their touch response is nearly instantaneous. A large dial for volume control puts it over the top for user friendliness.

If there’s a spoiler, it might be the panoramic fixed-glass roof, which doesn’t include a sunshade. That’s not a deal-breaker, though. A custom-fitted Mustang Mach-E 2023 panoramic roof sunshade is available from Ford Accessories and it’s only like $89.

2023 FORD MUSTANG MACH-E PREMIUM E-AWD

Base price, including destination charge: $55,495

Price as driven: $64,095

Mary Lowry is a member of the Motor Press Guild and a member and past president of the Northwest Automotive Press Association. She lives in Snohomish County. Vehicles are provided by automotive manufacturers as a one-week loan for evaluation purposes only. Manufacturers do not control content of the reviews.