Lexus LC 500h embodies artistic design and long-range comfort

The 2023 Lexus LC 500h is powered by a hybrid system providing 354 horsepower and 33 mpg during highway driving. (Lexus)

The 2023 Lexus LC 500h sports coupe has such artistic design, it could make a body cry. Those exquisite looks are meshed with robust power, a relaxing ride, and the benefits of a hybrid powertrain.

A 3.5-liter V6 engine, two electric motors, and a battery pack make up the LC 500h 354-horsepower hybrid system. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) and four-speed automatic are paired to imitate the good behavior of a 10-speed automatic.

Lexus reports a 0-to-60 mph time of 4.7 seconds, and the EPA rates fuel economy at 26 mpg city, 33 mpg highway, and 29 mpg combined.

Rather than offering multiple trim levels, the LC 500h comes in one sumptuously-appointed model, but several optional packages are available for buyers with the desire and wherewithal for more.

A Bespoke Build Package gives customers an opportunity to customize their LC 500h, with different wheels, exterior and interior colors, upholstery materials, glass or carbon fiber roof and more. Bespoke Build badging and a certificate of authenticity are included.

A sampling of the equipment on my “bespoked” test car includes 21-inch wheels, Lexus Enform Safety Connect, navigation with 10.3-inch display, SiriusXM, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, vegan-friendly Alcantara synthetic upholstery, carbon fiber roof and rear spoiler, and a 13-speaker Mark Levinson audio system.

In a class by itself, deserving of a Legacy Package title, was a single-disc CD player. I’m not embarrassed to admit, in fact I’m proud to say, that I have an impressive (to me, that is) library of CDs. Furthermore, I have no intention of getting rid of them, as long as my CD player holds up or there’s another working CD player left on the planet.

The little fly in the LC 500h infotainment ointment is the touchpad controller that some tech designers once thought, erroneously, was a great idea. It’s just too hyper-reactive and

difficult to use while driving. Even while sitting still, to be honest. Lexus has been eliminating it in favor of a much better system, and the 2024 LC 500h will have the new version. Not sure about the fate of the CD player for 2024.

To the surprise of no one, the Lexus LC 500h drives like a dream. It exudes sportiness but is a luxury tourer at heart. This is a sports coupe that keeps you comfortable no matter how far you drive in a day, no matter what rough road surfaces you encounter along the way.

2023 LEXUS LC 500h

Base price, including destination charge: $100,600

Price as driven: $115,160

Mary Lowry is a member of the Motor Press Guild and a member and past president of the Northwest Automotive Press Association. She lives in Snohomish County. Vehicles are provided by automotive manufacturers as a one-week loan for evaluation purposes only. Manufacturers do not control content of the reviews.