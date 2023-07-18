1 injured in shooting in broad daylight near Everett Station
Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023
EVERETT — A drive-by shooting injured a child and shut down streets Tuesday near Everett Station.
Initial police radio traffic suggested one person had been shot in the leg around 4:15 p.m. near 3201 Smith Ave., with the shooter or shooters reportedly fleeing on Pacific Avenue.
The wounded person was a juvenile and the suspect fled in a vehicle, Everett officer Ora Hamel said. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.
It was unclear what led up to the gunfire.
No vehicle or suspect description was available. Officers did not have a suspect in custody, Hamel said.
Roads were shut down from Broadway to Smith Avenue for a police investigation.
Police had no update on the incident Wednesday.