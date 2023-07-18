1 injured in shooting in broad daylight near Everett Station

People walk out of Everett Station and point to the scene of a shooting on Smith Avenue on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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A police officer places evidence markers at the scene of a shooting on Smith Avenue on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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A pair of shoes and a blood covered piece of denim is marked by as evidence at the scene of a shooting on Smith Avenue on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — A drive-by shooting injured a child and shut down streets Tuesday near Everett Station.

Initial police radio traffic suggested one person had been shot in the leg around 4:15 p.m. near 3201 Smith Ave., with the shooter or shooters reportedly fleeing on Pacific Avenue.

The wounded person was a juvenile and the suspect fled in a vehicle, Everett officer Ora Hamel said. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

It was unclear what led up to the gunfire.

No vehicle or suspect description was available. Officers did not have a suspect in custody, Hamel said.

Roads were shut down from Broadway to Smith Avenue for a police investigation.

Police had no update on the incident Wednesday.