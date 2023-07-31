2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 looks bolder, has more power

When equipped with a Duramax turbo-diesel V8 engine, the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado can tow up to 22,500 pounds. The High Country model is shown here. (Chevrolet)

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Front bucket seats are separated by a huge center console inside the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500. The High Country interior is shown here. (Chevrolet)

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Chevrolet’s muscle-bound Silverado 2500 heavy-duty pickup truck gets spruced up for 2024 with powertrain upgrades, bolder front-end styling, interior and trailering technology refinements, and two new models added to the lineup.

The Duramax 6.6-liter turbo-diesel V8 engine now delivers 470 horsepower and 975 pound-feet of torque. For the first time, the gasoline engine is paired with the same Allison 10-speed automatic transmission used on the turbo-diesel.

LT, LTZ, and High Country models have a redesigned cab centered around an all-new instrument panel that houses a 13.4-inch infotainment display. A 12.3-inch configurable driver information center complements the new infotainment display.

Adaptive Cruise Control with Trailer and Trailer Blind Side Zone Alert are among the helpful new technologies added to make easier work of trailering.

An off-road-oriented ZR2 model joins the lineup, and a High Country Midnight Edition is newly available.

I drove the 2024 Silverado 2500 Crew Cab LT 4WD model, whose pricing starts at $55,895 including a $1,895 destination charge. A world of optional features and packages were affixed, bumping up its total cost to $73,935.

The turbo-diesel option contributed $9,490 to the bottom line, and increased the truck’s towing capacity to 22,500 pounds (with a gooseneck or fifth-wheel hitch). Its Z71 Off-Road package provided off-road suspension, skid plates, hill descent control, twin tube shocks, spray-on bedliner, all-weather floor liners, and jazzy Z71 badging.

Twenty-inch wheels, Chevy’s multiflex tailgate, and front bucket seats with a huge center console are among the many standalone options.

Enormity is the overarching theme of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500. Interior and exterior dimensions can be measured in acres. The distance between the ground and the seats is vast. Entering and exiting the test truck, which did not have a side step, would be arduous for someone not in tiptop physical condition or unfamiliar with basic mountaineering maneuvers.

Accommodations inside the cab are comfortable and practical. Multiple storage spaces of varying sizes guarantee there’s a good place for stashing everything. Hidden storage exists in the console, upper and lower gloveboxes, and behind the infotainment screen. Standard or optional depending on trim level, there’s a storage compartment beneath the back seat, and bins built into the backs of the rear seat cushions.

The 2024 Chevy Silverado 2500 Crew Cab 4WD pickup with an off-road package does its best to keep passengers from being bounced, but there’s no way the ride can reach “smooth” with all its heavy-duty capability. This is not a truck for cosplay cowboys.

At the end of the test week, I was glad to get into a new compact crossover, although it did feel like a toy after that Silverado.

2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500 CREW CAB LT 4WD

Base price, including destination charge: $55,895

Price as driven: $73,935

Mary Lowry is a member of the Motor Press Guild and a member and past president of the Northwest Automotive Press Association. She lives in Snohomish County. Vehicles are provided by automotive manufacturers as a one-week loan for evaluation purposes only. Manufacturers do not control content of the reviews.