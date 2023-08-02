Business briefs: Biotech breaks ground on new Bothell facility

magniX, an Everett company that designs and builds electric propulsion systems, unveiled the paint scheme of the hybrid electric aircraft they will fly as part of NASA’s Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration project. July 25, 2023. (magniX)

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Sana Biotechnology breaks ground on a new 80,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Bothell on July 25. The company develops cell and gene-based medical treatments. July 25, 2023. (Sana Biotechnology)

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Sana Biotechnology breaks ground on a new 80,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Bothell on July 25. The company develops cell and gene-based medical treatments. July 25, 2023. (Sana Biotechnology)

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Sana Biotechnology breaks ground on a new 80,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Bothell on July 25. The company develops cell and gene-based medical treatments. July 25, 2023. (Sana Biotechnology)

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Biotech breaks ground on new Bothell facility

Sana Biotechnology, which develops cell and gene medical treatments, broke ground last week on a new 80,000-square-foot building in Bothell.

The manufacturing facility will support Sana’s cell and gene therapy portfolio, the company said in a news release.

“The close proximity to Sana’s Seattle corporate headquarters coupled with the availability of specialized manufacturing talent already in the area made this move a no brainer,” the company said.

The new facility replaces a manufacturing facility in Fremont, California.

“We have long viewed an internal manufacturing capability as core to our long-term success in consistently making these complex medicines at the scale and cost needed to maximize our impact,” said Steve Harr, Sana’s president and chief executive officer. “This new facility enables us to continue to develop our internal manufacturing with no anticipated impact to the timing of our programs, and in a more cost-effective manner.”

The company said the move should save it more than $100 million over the next three years.

The company also announced that it has appointed Snehal Patelto lead its manufacturing division and Julie Lepin to lead regulatory affairs.

Sana Biotechnology is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients.

“We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients,” the company said in a statement. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, Massachusetts, San Francisco, and Rochester, New York.

What’s your take on economic development in Marysville?

The City of Marysville wants your take on economic development.

You can let them know by filling out a public survey.

It’s only 11 questions.

Comments will help the city craft the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update.

The goal of economic development and planning is to assure that employment growth complements the community’s vision, the city said.

“That’s why we’re asking for public input on our community economy, job opportunities and businesses, and services you would like to see more of in Marysville,” the city said.

The 11-question community survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete. It’s available through Aug. 31 at tinyurl.com/2ryywp2a

For more information go to marysvillewa.gov/ComprehensivePlanUpdate

Washington receives $5.6 million to expand Registered Apprenticeships program

The U. S. Department of Labor has awarded Washington $5.6 million to make the Registered Apprenticeships program more accessible to students.

“Registered Apprenticeship programs help remove barriers to economic opportunity faced by people from all communities by equipping them with industry-driven skills and by creating pathways to good jobs in high-growth, high-demand industries,” said Brent Parton, acting assistant Secretary for Employment and Training.

In all, the Labor Department awarded $65 million in grants to support people from underrepresented communities to 45 states.

Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, the grants are intended to support and expand Registered Apprenticeship programs in advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, clean energy, healthcare and other high-growth, high-demand industries.

To learn more about Registered Apprenticeships, go to the Apprenticeship Registration Tracking System (ARTS). The database lists all registered apprenticeship programs in Washington (you can also search by county) and the requirements for each.

magniX reveals paint scheme

magniX unveiled the paint scheme for the hybrid electric aircraft it will fly as part of NASA’s Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration project.

The Everett-based company designs and builds propulsion system to power hybrid and electric aircraft, including Eviation Aircraft, which test flew a fully-electric commuter airplane a year ago.

In 2021, magniX received a $74 million grant from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to advance electric aircraft propulsion technology.

magniX is partnering with AeroTEC and Air Tindi to test its hybrid powertrain, which is installed on a modified DeHavilland “Dash 7” aircraft.

Ground and flight tests will be conducted at the AeroTEC Flight Test Center in Moses Lake, Washington.

Under the program, NASA collaborates with U.S. companies to spur innovation. That includes retrofitting existing aircraft with electric propulsion systems and then testing them.

The goal is to help develop hybrid propulsion systems for turboprop aircraft that can seat 30 to 70 passengers and larger single-aisle airplanes that can carry up to 180 passengers.