2024 Acura MDX is sportier, more affordable than its rivals

A sport steering wheel and sport pedals are part of the Acura MDX Type S interior design. (Acura)

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The 2024 Acura MDX is a great-looking premium SUV with a sportier persona and more affordable pricing than its swank-focused competitors. It has three rows of seats with room for up to seven passengers.

The standard MDX is powered by a 3.5-liter 290-horsepower V6 engine hitched to a 10-speed automatic transmission. It comes with front-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive is available as an option.

There’s a more powerful MDX Type S model, equipped with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 producing 355 horsepower. The Type S comes with all-wheel drive.

Standard features are plentiful. A tiny sampling includes 21-inch wheels, a panoramic moonroof, three-zone climate control, and an infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot, HD Radio, and Alexa Built-In. That’s above and beyond an abundance of other features regularly found on upscale SUVs.

This review concentrates on the MDX Type S model I drove recently.

The MDX Type S has exclusive styling and adds navigation, wireless phone charging, sport steering wheel and sport pedals, ventilated front seats, power folding side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, remote start, LED fog lights, rear cross-traffic monitor, front and rear parking sensors, second-row sunshades, and adaptive air suspension with auto leveling.

The MDX Type S with an optional Advance Package provides such goodies as a surround view camera system, wood-trimmed interior, Acura ELS Studio 3D Signature Edition premium audio system with 25 speakers, sport seats, 16-way power and nine-way massage function for the driver and front passenger seats, a heated steering wheel, heated second-row seats and more.

Conditions inside the MDX Type S cabin are extremely nice, visually as well as physically. There’s limited space for riders in the third row, so reserve that area for small kids.

Flattering comments cannot be made about the MDX infotainment system, only because of its touchpad controller. There’s nothing wrong with Acura’s touchpad in particular. It’s just that infotainment touchpads were a puny plan to begin with. They’ve already been discontinued in some vehicles where they originated. Acura’s voice command system with its ability to bypass the touchpad saved the day for me throughout the week.

The MDX handles like an SUV of smaller proportions, that is, more agile, more enjoyable to drive, and not at all ponderous. The more powerful Type S engine is rousing, of course, but it inflates pricing and deflates fuel economy.

Base pricing for the regular MDX with all-wheel drive is $53,245 including the destination charge. Its fuel economy rating is 19 mpg city, 25 mpg highway, and 21 mpg combined. The MDX Type S is $69,345 and 17/21/19 mpg. I rest my case.

If, however, one has a need or just a want for the Type S, going for it is perfectly understandable.

The 2024 Acura MDX carries over into 2024 unchanged from 2023.

2024 ACURA MDX TYPE S ADVANCE

Base price, including destination charge: $74,695

Price as driven: $75,295

Mary Lowry is a member of the Motor Press Guild and a member and past president of the Northwest Automotive Press Association. She lives in Snohomish County. Vehicles are provided by automotive manufacturers as a one-week loan for evaluation purposes only. Manufacturers do not control content of the reviews.