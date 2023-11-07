Lexus LS 500 premium sedan is psychotherapy on wheels

The 2023 Lexus LS 500 full-sized premium sedan has seating for five passengers. Trunk space capacity is 17 cubic feet. (Lexus)

Swipe or click to see more

The Lexus Interface multimedia system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display is new for 2023 in the LS 500 sedan. (Lexus)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

The gorgeous Lexus flagship LS full-sized sedan has a tried-and-true reputation dating back more than three decades. It has evolved over those years into its current version, the LS 500, introduced five years ago.

The 2023 Lexus LS 500 is powered by a 416-horsepower twin-turbo V6 engine and is available with rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. A 10-speed automatic transmission is standard. There’s also an LS 500h hybrid model, with 295 horsepower and all-wheel drive.

A well-insulated quiet cabin and a combination of sophisticated suspension mechanicals come together to give the LS 500 the most comfortable ride this side of floating on a cloud. Eco, Comfort, Normal, Custom, Sport S and Sport S+ drive modes are available for selection.

I relaxed in Comfort mode for nearly the whole week, not for lack of interest in a sporty ride, but as an antidote to anxiety and dread concerning national and international political turmoil. The LS 500 as psychotherapy.

The newest Lexus multimedia system, called Lexus Interface, is added to the LS 500 this year. It has a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability. The system isn’t difficult to grasp, and the touchscreen responds quickly. The cabin’s USB-port count is now up to six.

I drove the all-wheel-drive LS 500 with an optional F Sport package. Three standalone options were a head-up display ($1,220), 23-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, ($1,940), and a panoramic glass roof ($1,000).

The F Sport package gives the LS 500 sport-tuned adaptive variable suspension, unique 20-inch wheels, enhanced exterior styling with a unique grille and front bumper, upholstery upgrades, and 28-way power front seats with enhanced bolsters.

EPA fuel economy ratings for the 2023 Lexus LS 500 AWD aren’t as psychotherapeutic as its ride. 17 mpg city, 27 mpg highway, and 21 mpg combined.

2023 LEXUS LS 500 AWD F SPORT

Base price, including destination charge: $84,385

Price as driven: $88,545

Mary Lowry is a member of the Motor Press Guild and a member and past president of the Northwest Automotive Press Association. She lives in Snohomish County. Vehicles are provided by automotive manufacturers as a one-week loan for evaluation purposes only. Manufacturers do not control content of the reviews.