Arlington downs Lynnwood in key Wesco 3A/2A clash

The Arlington bench reacts to teammate Samara Morrow making a three-point shot during the game against Lynnwood on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Samara Morrow tries to maneuver around a Lynnwood player during the game on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Katie Snow tries to make a layup while being guarded by Lynnwood’s Ena Dodik during the game on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lynnwood’s Dina Yonas yells at teammates to mark up while Arlington’s Katie Snow takes the ball down the court during the game on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lynnwood’s Teyah Clark makes a layup during the game against Arlington on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lynnwood’s Teyah Clark leaps in the air to block a shot by Arlington’s Kierra Reese during the game on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Samara Morrow looks to the referee for a foul call during the game against Lynnwood on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Samara Morrow drives to the hoop while being guarded by Lynnwood’s Teyah Clark during the game on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Jersey Walker yells out a play during the game against Lynnwood on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Samara Morrow jumps to make a pass during the game against Lynnwood on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington head coach Joe Marsh has a discussion with one of the referees about an in correct call during the game against Lynnwood on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Katie Snow tries to make a layup while being guarded by Lynnwood’s Kayla Lorenz during the game on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lynnwood’s Aniya Hooker takes the ball down the court during the game against Arlington on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Samara Morrow attempts a layup during the game against Lynnwood on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Rachel Snow dribbles the ball while being double teamed during the game against Lynnwood on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Addi Green runs after a loose ball during the game against Lynnwood on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Katie Snow looks for an opening to shoot a layup during the game against Lynnwood on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Samara Morrow tries to get around Lynnwood’s Aniya Hooker after rebounding the ball during the game on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lynnwood’s Teyah Clark reacts to a teammate drawing a foul call during the game against Arlington on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lynnwood’s Jocelyn Tamayo drives to the hoop during the game against Arlington on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Kierra Reese dribbles by Lynnwood’s Kaya Lorenz during the game on Monday in Arlington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Rachel Snow makes a three-point shot during the game against Lynnwood on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lynnwood’s Aniya Hooker tries to get to the basket while being guarded by Arlington’s Katie Snow during the game on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Rachel Snow looks to the pass the ball during the game against Lynnwood on Monday in Arlington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

ARLINGTON — After a narrow victory over Snohomish last Friday, the Arlington Eagles girls basketball team topped the Lynnwood Royals, another stout Wesco 3A/2A league opponent, 63-56 on Monday night.

Disciplined on both sides of the ball, Eagles seniors Samara Morrow, Katie Snow and junior Kierra Reese led the offensive attack. Reese recorded 21 points with a combination of 3-pointers and drives to hoop. Morrow and Snow were workhorses on the court, distributing the ball to teammates, rebounding and scoring.

Arlington (4-0 overall, 3-0 league) limited the Royals’ attack as senior point guard Aniya Hooker and guards Kayla Lorenz and Teyah Clark led the way for Lynnwood (4-1, 2-1). Hooker tallied 19 points and was also in and out of the paint facilitating the ball to teammates.

“(We had) to get it done with defense and defensive rebounding,” Arlington coach Joe Marsh said. “(Lynnwood) likes to put up a lot of points. They like to get up and down. We were trying to take Kayla Lorenz out of the game and make sure she doesn’t get too many easy looks. And then (we were) trying to control Aniya a little bit because she’s so tough when she’s free with the ball.”

The Royals got off to a quick start and opened with a 9-3 run, which ended being their largest of the game. Arlington’s offense soon eliminated the deficit with Reese and Snow putting up nine and six points, respectively, to take an 18-11 lead after the first quarter.

Arlington built its lead into double digits in the second, but the Royals hung around and pulled within 36-29 as the teams traded buckets heading into the half.

Throughout the third and fourth quarters, the Eagles forced difficult shots for the Royals while managing the clock with clean play on offense for the win.

“We played really well as a team today. We shared the ball a lot, getting scores from a lot of different people,” Snow said. “We need to keep working hard and playing as a team, finishing under pressure and not panicking as much.”

The loss ended a four-game win streak to start the season for Lynnwood.

“I thought we could have played a little bit better on the offensive end, and we missed a lot of stuff on defensive assignments,” Lynnwood coach Eddie McFerrin said. “It’s OK. It’s a good learning lesson for us.”

After two key conference wins, Arlington will be tested with another tough league opponent when it travels to Meadowdale on Friday.

“(It’s a) huge week for us early in the season,” said Marsh. “These are two really big wins for us and now we got to go to Meadowdale, which is going to be a tough one on the road. … It’s weird playing these kinds of games in December, but they’re important, and the kids know they’re important, so here we go again.”